The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies: Episode 1 Release Date, How To Watch And More

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies is based on a Japanese four-panel manga (Yonkoma) series of the same name, written and illustrated by the late Cocoa Fujiwara. The series was first serialized in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker Magazine in 2013.

The anime adaptation of the series is being produced by Studio Bones. The series follows Mira, and his grand plan to take over the planet, but his plans are halted by Mimori, who he falls in love with.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 1.

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 1 Release Date & Time

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 1 will premiere on July 9, 2024, at 10:45 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time). Release times will be different for viewers and will be based on their respective time zones. Here’s a look at some time zones in which The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 1 will be released.

6:45 am (PT) - July 9, 2024

9:45 am (ET) - July 9, 2024

3:45 pm (CET) - July 9, 2024

Where to watch The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies episode 1?

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 1 will be broadcast on AT-X at 10:45 pm JST. BS 11 will broadcast the show at 11:00 pm JST while Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode at 11:30 pm JST.

Advertisement

For International viewers, The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 1 will be available on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies episode 1 expectations

Apart from the synopsis plot details for the show are not available as of yet. As mentioned earlier, the show focuses on the main characters, Mimori and Mira. Let’s take a look at all the characters and their voice actors.

Mira (Yūki Ona)

Byakuya Mimori (Mai Nakahara)

Cat Familiar (Shin-ichiro Miki)

Hibana Kagri (Mariya Ise)

Bird Familiar (Hikaru Midorikawa)

Fomalhaut (Kenichi Suzumura)

Bellatrix (Ayako Kawasumi)

Alcyone (Hiro Shimono)

Spica (Nao Tōyama)

Sadalsudh (Takumi Yamazaki)

Betelgeuse (Takaya Hashi)

The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies is being directed by Akiyo Ohashi while Yuniko Ayana is writing the script. Haruko Iizuka is designing the characters while music for the series is being composed by Mayuko.

Advertisement

Studio Bones, who is producing the anime is also known for other popular shows like My Hero Academia, Bungo Stray Dogs, and Mob Psycho 100, to name a few. The Magical Girl And The Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies Episode 1 will be released on July 9, 2024, and will be available on Crunchyroll.

Stay tuned for more details about the show!

ALSO READ: The Three Mikadono Sisters Are Surprisingly Easy Manga Set To Have Anime Adaptation? Report