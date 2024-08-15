Deadpool Samurai Season 2 Chapter 1 Shocks Readers With THIS Major Death

Deadpool: Samurai returns with new chapters, reintroducing fans to a major Marvel hero. Following the end of the first two volumes, where Deadpool led a team of exclusive Japanese heroes and they disbanded after defeating villains, the series resumes with a shocking development.

The new chapters begin with Deadpool back in Japan, dealing with the death of Sakura Spider, a hero he teamed up with previously. Under the guise of a romance series to surprise readers, Deadpool’s return is marked by his quest for vengeance against those responsible for Sakura Spider's death, all while unraveling a larger mystery.

Deadpool: Samurai returns with new chapters, introducing a major Marvel hero's death. After the first two volumes ended with Deadpool receiving a video message from Iron Man, the new season kicks off with the shocking death of Sakura Spider, a hero Deadpool once teamed up with. The video reveals criminals killing "Japan's one and probably only Spider-Hero," sparking Deadpool's vengeful quest.

Deadpool’s rage is fueled by Sakura Spider's death, driving him to hunt down the criminals responsible. This chapter sets the stage for a larger story as Deadpool navigates a new adventure in Japan amid the ongoing mystery of Sakura Spider's fate.

The manga’s official synopsis reads: "Everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth has finally come to manga! As soon as Deadpool moves to Tokyo, he runs afoul of familiar faces, teams up with new heroes, battles gods, attends concerts, and gets repeatedly dismembered. That's good, right?"

Deadpool Samurai doesn't push many boundaries on the visual side. While polished, most of the art is serviceable and standard manga, with nothing to make it pop visually. The main characters are well-designed, but some antagonists appear hastily drawn and sloppy.

The strength of Deadpool Samurai lies in its gags, poking fun at other manga properties like Demon Slayer and Devilman. Even shonen genres aren’t safe from the Merc With a Mouth's humor.

The story follows Deadpool as he moves to Tokyo and joins a new samurai squad, featuring the same violent, yet hilarious Deadpool action. Deadpool Samurai ran for 15 chapters, split into two volumes. It’s unclear how long the return will be, but fans hope for at least the same amount of story, if not more.

