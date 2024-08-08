Deadpool Samurai Season 2: Latest Updates & All We Know So Far

Deadpool's popularity has surged, with Wolverine and Deadpool dominating the box office. Recently, Deadpool trolled fans with a surprise prank from Shueisha, revealing that Deadpool Samurai is making a comeback. The prank took place over a month without fans knowing, and Shueisha confirmed the 2nd Season of Deadpool Samurai is on the way. The new manga, Secret Steward, went live in Jump Plus, but readers were surprised to learn it was not what they expected.

Shueisha has announced the release of Secret Steward, a new rom-com series about a wealthy girl and her butler. The series went live in Japan on Jump Plus, but it didn't go as expected. The protagonist was killed by a Deadpool truck, and the butler took over Secret Steward. Shueisha confirmed that Deadpool Samurai 2nd Season is a go, a surprising revelation given Deadpool's ability to troll the Marvel Universe. This prank targeted manga readers, highlighting Deadpool's love for surprises and his ability to troll the Marvel Universe.

Currently, Deadpool Samurai doesn't have a date for its comeback, but the Marvel manga is one of the best out there. The series went live under creators Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi in December 2020, and it became a viral hit. For years, fans have been asking for more content, and Deadpool's recent rise in theaters has given the manga a perfect return route.

Advertisement

The official synopsis of the manga describes it as, "Everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth has finally come to manga! As soon as Deadpool moves to Tokyo, he runs afoul of some familiar faces. Before he knows it, he's teaming up with new heroes, battling gods, attending concerts, and being repeatedly dismembered. That's good, right?"

Deadpool Samurai doesn't push many boundaries on the visual side. While polished, most of the art can be ranked as just serviceable and standard manga art with nothing to make it pop visually. And while the main characters are designed well, there are times when some of the antagonists seem hastily drawn and kind of sloppy looking.

The strength of Deadpool Samurai, as far as visuals are concerned, lies in its gags by poking fun at other manga properties such as Demon Slayer and even Devilman. Even anime genres such as shonen are not safe from Merc With a Mouth.

Advertisement

The story of Deadpool Samurai follows the Merc with a Mouth as he moves to Tokyo and joins a new squad of samurai. From here it’s the same violent, yet hilarious Deadpool action that you’d expect from other comics with appearances from familiar faces, foes, and a lot more. Deadpool Samurai ran for 15 chapters which are available split into two volumes. It is unclear exactly how long Deadpool Samurai will return, but ideally, we’ll get the same amount of story, if not more.

The plot, while formulaic, is fun and full of the crazy antics Deadpool fans know and love. Writer Sanshiro Kasama knows the world of Deadpool well and maintains the characters' sense of humor. It is also fun to see a manga that's self-aware enough to state that the work itself is pure fan service for both Marvel and manga fans.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling Season 2: Exec Share Latest Update On Sequel