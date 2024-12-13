Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Demon Lord 2099 saw Demon Lord Veltol face off against Lu Xel Academy’s top student Albert Heygrams, after Albert provoked Hizuki Reynard-Yamada in the cafeteria. Following the duel, Veltol disclosed that Hizuki held the key to locating the missing orb.

With fans eager to see what happens next, don’t miss Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10 as it releases. Keep reading to find out when it’s out, the expected plot and more details.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10 is slated to air on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 11 pm JST. However, due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

In Japan, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10 will be broadcast on multiple networks, including Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, Gunma TV, AT-X, and Chukyo TV. For audiences in the USA, Africa, Europe, India, Oceania, CIS, and the Middle East, it will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, while those in South Korea can access it on Aniplus TV.

Expected plot in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10 will be titled ‘Akihabara's Three Great Houses,’ as per the title preview and the official website. The episode will expand on the lore surrounding the Gotel, Seburd, and Reynard Clans, each possessing keys crucial to unlocking the Lu Xel Academy artifact.

Tratte Gotel’s involvement could increase as more details about the three houses' dynamics emerge. Hizuki’s connection to the Reynard Clan will likely be the focal point of Demon Lord 2099 Episode 10, and fans can expect to see whether she holds the missing orb or knowledge of its whereabouts.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 9 recap

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 9, titled ‘The Poor Student and the Exchange Student,’ opens with Mag Rosanta lecturing on magic history at Lu Xel Academy. Veltol's apparent lack of attention is noted, but his firsthand knowledge of the events being discussed astonishes everyone.

Later, in the cafeteria, Albert Heygrams antagonizes Hizuki Reynard-Yamada, a reclusive student. Veltol intervenes, mocking Albert's lineage and prompting a duel. Albert's strongest spell proves ineffective against Veltol, who counterattacks with concentrated mana, decisively defeating him.

At night, Veltol theorizes that Hizuki, being connected to the Reynard Clan, might possess the key to the missing orb. The group visits a maid café for information, where Hizuki, embarrassed and surprised, appears as their maid in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 9.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.