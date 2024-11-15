Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Marcus attacked Machina and kidnapped her in the last episode of Demon Lord 2099, intending to use her as the Immortal fuel to sustain the town. Meanwhile, Veltol, too weak to confront Marcus and his guards alone, pleaded with Hero Gram for assistance.

Gram agreed to help, and together they set off on a mission to rescue Machina. Don’t miss Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6 to find out whether they make it in time to save Machina from the Immortal Furnace, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6 is scheduled to air on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 11 pm JST, according to the official website. However, due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

In Japan, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6 will be broadcast across several networks, including Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, Gunma TV, AT-X, and Chukyo TV. International audiences in the USA, Africa, Europe, India, Oceania, CIS, and the Middle East can stream it on Crunchyroll, while viewers in South Korea can watch it on Aniplus TV.

Expected plot in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6 will be titled ‘The Hero's Battle,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will continue with Machina confronting Marcus after he reveals grim truths about the Immortals. Meanwhile, Veltol and Gram will face off against Marcus’s secretary, Kinohara.

Veltol will orders Gram to engage in combat, and given the episode’s title, fans can expect a fierce showdown beneath the Shinjuku Aether Reactor. Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6 will likely reveal more about the Immortal Furnace as well.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5 recap

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5, titled ‘The Depths of the Crucible,’ starts with Marcus ambushing Machina at her home. She fights back using her Familia, initially gaining the upper hand. However, Marcus’s secretary intervenes, and Marcus disables Machina’s abilities using his own Familia.

With Machina now defenseless, Marcus reveals his ambition to become the next Demon Lord and captures her, intending to use her as fuel for the city's Immortal furnace. Veltol returns home to find it in ruins, and with Takahashi’s hacking skills, they discover Marcus’s involvement in Machina’s abduction.

Takahashi deduces that Machina has been taken to the Immortal furnace. Realizing his current strength is insufficient, Veltol seeks help from Gram, the former hero. Initially hesitant, Gram eventually agrees in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5.

They use a dungeon path to reach the furnace’s entrance. With Takahashi guiding them via communication devices, they navigate the dungeon, but lose contact due to high aether interference. Upon reaching the entrance, they are confronted by Marcus’s secretary.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 5 concludes with Machina waking up in the furnace room, furious at Marcus.

