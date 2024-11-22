Demon Lord 2099 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Demon Lord 2099 uncovered that the Dark Peers were tragically exploited as fuel for the Immortal Furnace. With Marcus planning to make Machina the next resource to sustain Shinjuku, Veltrol set out to rescue Machina.

Meanwhile, Gram the Hero confronted Marcus's assistant, Kinohara, and, with his extensive experience, emerged victorious. Don’t miss Demon Lord 2099 Episode 7 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot, and more.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 7 is set to air on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 11 pm JST, as per the official website. Due to time zone differences, international viewers can watch it a day earlier, on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

In Japan, Demon Lord 2099 Episode 7 will be broadcast on several networks, including Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, Gunma TV, AT-X, and Chukyo TV. International viewers in regions such as the USA, Africa, Europe, India, Oceania, CIS, and the Middle East can stream it on Crunchyroll, while those in South Korea can watch it on Aniplus TV.

Expected plot in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 7

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 7 will be titled ‘The Demon Lord's Resurrection,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will focus on Veltol confronting Marcus over his betrayal of the Immortals and Machina’s abduction.

The clash between the legendary Demon Lord and Shinjuku’s ruler is expected to escalate into an rather intense fight in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 7. Veltol, with his renewed power and determination to save Machina, will likely unleash his full strength in this battle.

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6 recap

Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6, titled ‘The Hero's Battle,’ begins with Marcus revealing to Machina the grim reality of the Immortal Furnace beneath Shinjuku’s aether reactor. He explains that Immortals are burned until their souls are entirely consumed to sustain the city.

Marcus boasts of using Immortals such as Ornared, Palmlock, and Zenol as fuel and declares his intention to do the same with Machina. Meanwhile, Veltol and Gram confront Kinohara, Marcus’s assistant, outside the facility.

Gram recognizes her swordsmanship's resemblance to Zenol and engages her in combat. Despite Kinohara's technological enhancements, Gram's experience overpowers her. While Gram deals with Kinohara and saves her from rogue mecha robots, Marcus drops Machina into the furnace.

As she recalls her bond with Veltol and begins to despair, Veltol arrives just in time to rescue her, vowing to save her from her fate in Demon Lord 2099 Episode 6.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.