Did Hana Kurusu Come Back In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263? Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263

In Jujutsu Kaisen, most of the surviving major actors from the Culling Game Arc faced Sukuna in the long-standing battle. The only exceptions are Hakari (who is keeping Uraume busy somewhere else in a fight), Mei Mei, and finally Hana Kurusu, or Angel. However, in a recent development, Angel finally joined the battle in the latest chapter.

Fans did not see much of Angel after she used her Jacob’s Ladder ability to free Satoru Gojo from the prison realm. Her power did briefly reappear when Yuta used his innate copy technique to emulate Jacob’s ladder against Sukuna. Chapter 263 brought her ability back into focus, offering fans a firsthand look at its impact once again.

Hana Kurusu’s return was surprising for fans

Many fans anticipated Mei Mei's direct engagement in the battle against Sukuna, but in chapter 263 of Jujutsu Kaisen, this did not come to pass. Instead, the chapter began with Yuta's Hollow Purple technique proving ineffective against Sukuna, leading to the collapse of both their domains.

Following a fierce battle involving Yuta, Todo, and Yuji, Sukuna found himself somewhat cornered as Yuji repeatedly struck the barrier of Sukuna and Megumi's combined souls with his Dismantle technique to awaken Megumi. Just as the chapter neared its conclusion, Hana Kurusu, embodying Angel, finally entered the fray.

Advertisement

Angel's Jacob’s Ladder technique, known for extinguishing any cursed technique, emerged in full power against Sukuna. This technique, a potent pillar of light surrounding its target, was previously used to liberate Gojo from the prison realm and by Yuta against Sukuna. With Sukuna weakened after battling Yuta within Gojo's body, as well as facing Yuji and Todo, Angel's attack holds the potential to turn the tide against him.

Hana and Angel’s connection to Megumi and Sukuna

Hana Kurusu, an awakened sorcerer of the Culling Game and the vessel for the Heian Era sorcerer Angel, shares a deep connection with Megumi, who once saved her life as a child and for whom she harbors feelings. With Sukuna now inhabiting Megumi's body, Hana's motivation to free him from the villain's influence is clear.

Angel despises Sukuna, referring to him as "The Disgraced One," and actively seeks his destruction, making her recent appearance in the manga's latest chapter highly significant. Despite Hana's previous grave injuries, her return was welcomed by fans. Her Jacob’s Ladder technique, at full power, has the potential to significantly weaken Sukuna, though it may not completely negate his cursed energy.

Advertisement

This development sets the stage for the upcoming chapter, where Hana, Angel, and Sukuna's conflict is likely to take center stage. It promises an intense confrontation where Hana's intervention could tip the scales in favor of our heroes, providing them with an opportunity to gain the upper hand against the villain.

ALSO READ: Is Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Going On Break After Chapter 263? Find Out