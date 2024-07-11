Is Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Going On Break After Chapter 263? Find Out

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263.

Gege Akutami, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, faced schedule disruptions due to health concerns, leading to delays in Chapter 163. However, recent reports indicate that the manga will take a one-week break after the release of Chapter 263.

Jujutsu Kaisen will be absent in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #34 and return with Chapter 264 in issue #35. The creator's health issues have occasionally necessitated extended breaks, such as the gap between chapters 262 and 262.2, which extended the scheduled two-week break to three weeks.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga to take a break after chapter 263

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 is set to be released on July 15, 2024. However, the latest spoilers from the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #33, reveal details about the manga's latest break. The manga will take a one-week break after the release of chapter 263, not releasing a chapter in issue #34 and returning with chapter 264 in issue #35. This means that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 264 will release on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Fans are eager for what promises to be a potentially intense cliffhanger in Chapter 263, despite some disappointment over the breaks due to Akutami's health and scheduling issues. "Great so now we know it’s gonna end with the craziest cliffhanger ever." one fan said. "The Lobotomy will be absolutely splendid," another said.

Meanwhile, other fans were looking forward to the Lobotomy Kaisen they would witness. Lobotomy Kaisen is a state that Jujutsu Kaisen fans enter in the absence of new manga details. This state sees already crazed fans enter new heights of craziness through peculiar memes. "Dude takes a month off drops 2 chapters then takes another week off I can’t believe my eyes," another fan said. "The fight needs to be over already," another fan said.

Advertisement

While some fans were fed up with manga creator Gege Akutami's actions, some fans wished for the creator to stop extending the final battle.

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263

Based on the leaked details ahead of the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263, the story unfolds with significant developments in the ongoing battle. Yuta and Gojo's domains are shattered, allowing Yuji and Todo to re-enter the fray against Sukuna. Todo urges Yuta to continue using Hollow Purple despite his exhaustion, while Kenjaku's Cursed Technique wanes due to depleted energy, leaving Gojo incapacitated.

Sukuna retaliates with a powerful Black Flash attack on Todo, breaking his Vibraslap and sending him flying. Despite this setback, Todo continues to utilize his Cursed Technique, enabling Yuji to deliver a major blow to Sukuna. This damages their soul connection, surprising Sukuna, who reacts by attacking the barrier and regurgitating multiple fingers, which he promptly reabsorbs.

Hana joins the battle thanks to Todo's assistance, wielding Jacob’s Ladder against Sukuna in an effort to separate Sukuna and Megumi’s souls. A flashback reveals Hana discussing this strategy with Shoko and Yuta. The chapter concludes with Jacob’s Ladder unleashed at full power towards Sukuna.

Advertisement

While these leaks provide exciting details, the full narrative impact of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 remains to be seen. Fans can expect the intense battle with Sukuna to be the central focus, promising continued thrilling developments in the storyline.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch, And More