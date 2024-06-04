Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Manga Ending: 3 Chapter Left For Manga; Deets

Nanashi announced on Twitter that their manga Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro will conclude in three chapters. Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro is a Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi, also known as 774.

The web manga began running in Magazine Pocket, an online and app-based web manga magazine published by Kodansha, in November 2017. An anime television series adaptation produced by Telecom Animation Film aired from April to June 2021. A second season produced by OLM aired from January to March 2023.

Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro will conclude in 3 chapters

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro will be ending with Chapter 154. A release date for this has not yet been set, however, with its current release schedule this finale should land sometime in July 2024.

Nanashi announced the end of the Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro seriesmin Twitter, which debuted in 2017 and has been published by Kodansha. The series gained a dedicated fanbase and aired in 2021, with a second season set for early 2023. The anime adaptation follows Nanashi's story as it was in the manga series.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story as,

"Nagatoro is a freshman in high school who loves teasing and torturing her older male classmate! What's her motivation and why does Senpai put up with her? Does Nagatoro just want to create misery for Senpai? Or maybe she secretly likes him?"

Advertisement

Volume 20 is expected to be the final release, which should cover the story from Chapter 146 all the way to its conclusion in Chapter 154. It is unclear when this volume will be released, but that news should be shared in the coming months.

The anime has elements of a classic slice of life story, but it is hardly a relaxing iyashikei series. Instead, this is the story of a gentle upperclassman boy and his teasing tormentor, the one and only Hayase Nagatoro.

What is Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro about?

The story of Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro follows Naoto Hachiouji, an introverted second-year student at Kazehaya High School, prefers to avoid social interactions and draw manga in his spare time. However, first-year girl Hayase Nagatoro inadvertently discovers the manga, calls him her Senpai, and teases him to the point of crying.

She starts frequenting the Art Club room where he hangs out, and continues to bully him for his timid personality and otaku interests, sometimes in a sexually suggestive fashion. Initially, Senpai does not like Nagatoro at all, and desperately tries to stay as far away from her and her antics as he possibly can. As she continues to push him to become more assertive, he slowly realizes he is falling in love with her, and gradually comes out of his shell and involves himself in her life.

Advertisement

Senpai meets Nagatoro's friends Gamo, Yoshi and Sakura who at first appear to be cruel and shallow high school girls who only seek to torment Senpai, but they catch on to Senpai and Nagatoro's obvious mutual crush and become supportive friends who scheme to bring the two closer together.

The Art Club's semi-retired president Sana Sunomiya appears and tries to shut down the club, but after a contest between her and Senpai during the culture festival, she allows it to continue. During the next school year, the president's younger cousin Hana Sunomiya joins the Art Club, whereas Nagatoro joins the Judo Club. Hana understands what is happening between Senpai and Nagatoro, and makes it her mission to help them.

Nagatoro takes part in a judo tournament and makes Senpai promise that if she defeats her rival, Orihara, he will give her a kiss. Senpai thinks she is teasing him, but she insists she is being serious. So, Senpai makes a promise of his own, if he scores first at his mock university entrance exam, he will confess to Nagatoro.

Advertisement

Sometime later, Senpai undertakes his exam and goes to the tournament to cheer for Nagatoro, who manages to defeat Orihara. Despite failing to score first at the exam, Senpai confesses to Nagatoro anyway, and they officially become a couple. Not long after, they share their promised kiss.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Manga: Creator Claims To Wrap Series With a Long Epilogue