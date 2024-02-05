Dr. Stone Manga's 27th Volume Release Date Announced: What to Expect Next

Dr. Stone fans have reason to rejoice as a confirmation and the release date for the 27th volume has officially been made. Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's creation has gained massive popularity since its debut, maintaining a strong fan base.

The recent announcement suggests that Senku and his companions' adventures are far from over. Here’s everything we have on the upcoming release, the expected plot developments, and where fans can catch Dr. Stone Volume 27.

Release date and where to read

According to the Shonen Jump official website, the new volume is scheduled for release on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Fans worldwide can expect an entertaining continuation of the series with Dr. Stone Volume 27, but the contents of the manga remain shrouded in mystery.

For those eager to explore the world of Dr. Stone or catch up on previous volumes, both digital and print copies are available through Viz Media and MANGA Plus. Additionally, interested buyers can check the Shonen Jump website for purchasing details.

Speculated Plot

The excitement doesn't end with Dr. Stone Volume 27; a special three-chapter spinoff manga titled Dr. Stone: 4D Science has recently been published as well. This spinoff takes place after the main storyline’s finale and explores Senku's ambitious endeavor to build a time machine.

This amusing addition serves as a delightful treat for fans eagerly awaiting more adventures of the enigmatic boy genius. Published digitally in English by Viz Media, the spinoff manga was released to coincide with the airing of the third season of the anime, Dr. Stone: New World.

Anime adaptation and its recent developments

Since its debut in March 2017, Dr. Stone has managed to entertain audiences with its unique storyline and vibrant characters. The manga entered its final arc in September 2021 and concluded in March 2022 with the release of its 26th and final volume. The animated adaptation, with seasons titled Stone Wars and New World, premiered in July 2019.

A one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special also aired in July 2022. Crunchyroll and Toonami have been the go-to platforms for fans to catch the anime as it airs, both in Japan and internationally. As the series comes to its end, the Dr. Stone fandom eagerly anticipates the release of the 27th volume with its promise of more scientific ingenuity and thrilling adventures.

