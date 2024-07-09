Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime.

Episode 1 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest was released on July 14, 2024. The series which is the sequel to Fairy Tail is based on the Japanese manga series written by Hiro Mashima. The manga was released back in 2018.

As of April 2024, 17 volumes of the manga have been released. Studio J.C. Staff is producing the anime adaptation of the series. The series focuses on sealing the Five Dragon Gods. Episode 1 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest adapted the first three chapters of the manga.

Here are all the essential details for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2 will be released on July 14, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time). Viewers must note that the release schedule will differ as per their time zone. Here’s a look at some of the time zones in which Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2 will be released.

1:30 am (PT) - July 14, 2024

4:30 am (ET) - July 14, 2024

10:30 am (CET) - July 14, 2024

Where to Watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2 will be broadcast on TXN (TV Tokyo), TV Osaka and other channels in Japan. For International viewers, the series will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Muse Communication has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and will be available on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 1 Recap

In Episode 1 we saw Touka join the Fairy Tail Wizard guild, purely for Natsu Dragneel who is away with his team on the 100 Years Quest. Natsu and the team meet Elefseria, who tells them that the main goal of the quest is sealing the 5 Dragons that are as powerful as Acnologia.

Towards the end of the episode, we get to see a mysterious figure being referred to as the Water God. In Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2 we will likely get to see his actual dragon form.

Further plot remains under wraps as of now, but we do expect Episode 2 to adapt from Chapter 4 in the manga. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is being directed by Toshinori Watanabe, with Shinji Ishihira as the chief director.

Atsuhiro Tomioka is responsible for the scripts, while Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music for the series. Da-ice performs the opening theme, ‘Story’, while Boku ga Mitekatta Aozora performs the ending theme ‘My Friend, We Say Our Farewells Here’.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 2, titled ‘The Sea of Dragons’ is all set to release on July 14, 2024, and will be available on Crunchyroll.

