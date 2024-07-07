Fire Force Season 3: Split-Cour Finale Announced at Anime Expo 2024; Deets Here

Crunchyroll announced Special Fire Force Company 8's return during Anime Expo 2024, with Season 3 set to premiere in April 2025 for a split-cour final season, concluding in January 2026. A special trailer revealed scenes from the anime, tease of a devious moon, and Arthur and Shinra fighting. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Fire Force season 3 will air in 2 split cours next year

David Production has produced two 24-episode seasons of the anime series. The first season aired from July 6, 2019 to December 28, 2019, while the second season aired from July 4, 2020 to December 12, 2020. Crunchyroll licensed the series for North America and streamed it worldwide. The screenplay was written by Yamato Haijima and directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa.

The anime is based on Atsushi Ohkubo’s manga of the same name, which ran in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from September 23, 2015 to February 22, 2022. 34 tankobon volumes were released in total. Kodansha USA releases the series in English for North American.

By January 2018, the manga had 1.8 million copies in circulation, 7.3 million copies in circulation by June 2020, 10 million copies in circulation by July 2020, 12 million copies in circulation by October 2020, 15 million copies in circulation by April 2021, 16 million copies in circulation by June 2021, 17.5 million copies in circulation as of February 2022, and over 20 million copies in circulation by May 2022.

A brief about Fire Force

Fire Force follows a youth with pyrokinetic abilities who joins a special force developed to counter pyrokinetic monsters threatening Tokyo, which is the sole remaining city in a world ravaged by a global fire. The series is connected to Ohkubo's manga series Soul Eater.

The Great Cataclysm is an event that happened two hundred and fifty years ago, 50 years before the Solar year 0. During that event, the world was set on fire, and many nations were wiped out with very few habitable areas left in the aftermath.

The survivors took refuge in the Tokyo Empire, which remained mostly stable during the period despite losing some of its landmass. The Tokyo Emperor Raffles I establishes the faith of the Holy Sol Temple as it and Haijima Industries developed the perpetual thermal energy plant Amaterasu to power the country.

In Year 198 of Tokyo's Solar Era, special fire brigades called the Fire Force fight increasing incidents of spontaneous human combustion where human beings are turned into living infernos called Infernas. While the Infernals are first generation cases of spontaneous human combustion, with more powerful horned variations known as Demons, later generations possess pyrokinesis while retaining human form.

The Fire Force was formed by combining people with these powers from the Holy Sol Temple, The Tokyo Armed Forces, and the Fire Defense Agency, and is composed of eight independent companies.

Shinra Kusakabe is a third generation pyrokinetic youth who gained the nickname "Devil's Footprints" for his ability to ignite his feet at will, and was ostracized as a child for the fire that killed his mother and younger brother Sho twelve years ago. He joins Special Fire Force Company 8, which features other pyrokinetics who dedicated themselves to ending the Infernal attacks for good while investigating Companies 1 through 7 for potential corruption in their ranks.

Shinra begins to learn that the fire that killed his mother was a cover for Sho to be taken by the White Clad, a doomsday cult behind the Infernal attacks with agents within the facets of the Tokyo Empire. Company 8 and their allies oppose the White Clad while learning of their goal to gather eight individuals like Shinra and Sho to repeat the Great Cataclysm for an ancient being who manipulated humanity for that very purpose.

