Fire Force Season 3 Updates [2024]: Everything We Know So Far

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Fire Force Manga and Anime

At Anime Expo 2024, Crunchyroll announced that the Fire Force finale will be split into two cours which will be released in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Along with the announcement, a teaser for the final season was also released. It is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Atsushi Ohkubo.

The manga began serialization in Kodansha's shōnen manga magazine, Weekly Shōnen Magazine, from September 2015 to February 2022, with its chapters collected in 34 tankōbon volumes. As of May 2022, there have been over 20 million copies in circulation, making it one of the most popular mangas of recent years. Here’s everything that we know about the finale of the series:

Fire Force Season 3 Release Date

The First Part of Fire Force Season 3 will be released in April 2025, with the final part being released in January 2026. No official release dates have been released, but the release schedule is subject to change. The first season was released in 2019, with the second season premiering in 2020. The series is produced by Studio David Production, which are likely to work on the finale as well.

In the teaser for the series, we see a recap of Arthur and Shinra, with the main emphasis on a mysterious moon in the sky. There have been speculations that the moon is similar to the one in Soul Eater. In the visual, Shira is seen standing in the middle of a city set on fire. No official plot details for the finale have been released as of this writing. Crunchyroll has licensed the series and will be streaming it globally.

Fire Force Season 2 Recap

In Season 2, we see Shinra and Arthur carry out intense training under Benimaru. Their training is successful, as we see the pair in blue flames, indicating their new pyrokinetic abilities. Season 2 also saw Captains Hibana and Huang confront Lieutenant Konro. One of the sadder moments of the season was Captain Hague’s death, which was witnessed by Shinra through the Adolla link.

In the finale, we are likely to see the leaders of The White Clad battle it out with the Fire Force. Will the Fire Force be successful in stopping the recreation of the Great Cataclysm? Only time will tell, Stay tuned for more details about Fire Force Season 3!

