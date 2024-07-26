Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Unveils New Trailer: Plot, Story & All We Know So Far

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Anime

Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance is an upcoming Japanese-English original net animation (ONA) series co-produced by Bandai Namco Filmworks and SAFEHOUSE. At its panel during the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, a trailer, visual, and other key details about the upcoming anime series were also released. The series will also be launching as a game with Epic Games’ popular ‘Fortnite’.

It is the second production from the franchise to be done entirely in computer animation, following Gundam MS IGLOO. The series is being written by Gavin Hignight, who also wrote ‘Tekken: Bloodline’ and ‘Transformers: Cyberverse’, as well as Marvel’s video game, ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’. Here’s a summary of everything that has been made available about the anime.

Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance release date

The franchise has confirmed that Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance will be streaming on Netflix on October 17, 2024. The Gundam Universe might have started back in the 1970s but its popularity is ever-growing. It will be the first animated series made using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.

Erasmus Brosdau is directing the series with mechanical designs by Kimitoshi Yamane. Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura is designing the characters, with Wilbert Roget II composing the music. Celia Massingham serves as the main protagonist, Iria Sorari.

Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance plot

Advertisement

As per the trailer, Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance focuses on the European front of the One Year War, which was the setting for the first Gundam series, ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’. It takes place during the later stages of the war and follows Iria Sorari, A Zeon Pilot. She is tasked with defending the European front against the Earth Federation Forces who want to take back the planet.

In the trailer, we also see a group of Zaku pilots attempt to take down the Gundam pilot known as the White Devil. The animation is 3-dimensional thanks to the story being entirely made on Unreal Engine 5. Unreal Engine is a 3D Computer Graphics game development engine. Stay tuned for more details about Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance!

ALSO READ: Street Fighter 6 Reveals Terry Bogard Teaser Trailer At EVO Tournament