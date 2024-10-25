Gachiakuta Chapter 116: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Arkha Corvus reappeared in the last chapter of Gachiakuta, inquiring about the information Rudo gained during his journey to the South Ward. He sought to understand the boy’s future intentions, and Rudo candidly shared his aspiration to discover the deeper truths of the world.

Corvus then reassured him that the Cleaners would offer their support, making it clear that the Cleaners’ responsibilities extended far beyond merely combating stray Trash Beasts. Don’t miss Gachiakuta Chapter 116 for more exciting details about the Cleaners to be revealed.

Gachiakuta Chapter 116: Release date and where to read

Gachiakuta Chapter 116 is slated for release on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, international readers can access it a day earlier on October 29, with the release time tailored to their respective time zones.

Fans can make use of Kodansha’s K Manga service to read Gachiakuta Chapter 116, which is currently available only to users in the USA. Accessing the latest chapters here requires purchasing points, which can be done through the official website or the app.

Expected plot in Gachiakuta Chapter 116

Gachiakuta Chapter 116 will likely reveal more details about the true mission of the Cleaners. As Arkha Corvus mentioned that their organization’s purpose extends beyond battling Trash Beasts to uncovering the world’s mysteries, Rudo may seek to understand the broader objectives of the Cleaners.

This could lead to further discussions between Rudo and Corvus, offering Rudo a deeper understanding of the organization’s history and goals. Additionally, Gachiakuta Chapter 116 may shift its focus to Tamsy’s Eager Faction, depicting their activities as they work alongside the Child Members on their mission.

Gachiakuta Chapter 115 recap

Gachiakuta Chapter 115, titled ‘The Cleaners,’ sees Semiu question the Eager Faction’s decision to include Child Members on a difficult mission, but Tamsy believes it will be advantageous. Meanwhile, Arkha Corvus, the Cleaners’ leader, returns after a four-day absence and exchanges light banter with Tamsy, inquiring about Amo’s shoes.

He then instructs Tamsy to send Rudo to him. When they meet, Corvus offers Rudo a cup of coffee and asks about his findings from the South Ward. Rudo contemplates how much to reveal, and Corvus reassures him that he need only share what he deems necessary.

Rudo expresses his desire to approach challenges calmly, inspired by Zodyl, while recognizing the need to avoid endangering others in Gachiakuta Chapter 115. He explains to Corvus that he saved Amo and aims to become her friend.

Rudo also reveals the discovery of his ancestor’s last words and his determination to understand Regto’s murder and the secrets of the Sphere, Ground, and World. Gachiakuta Chapter 115 ends as Corvus removes Rudo’s collar before explaining that the Cleaners were formed to solve the mysteries of their world.

