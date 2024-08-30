Godzilla X Transformers: Everything We Know About the Crossover So Far

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Godzilla and Transformers.

To celebrate Godzilla’s 70th anniversary and Transformers’ 40th, Synergex, along with Takara Tomy, is releasing figurines of Megatron Type Godzilla along with a Laser Optimus Prime. These are based on the SS86 Grimlock and Optimus Prime Type MFS-3 Kiryu. The Godzilla X Transformers exclusive figurines will be released in Japan in November 2024.

The Megatron Type Godzilla has markings that resemble the Kaiju’s skin, along with a blue dorsal fin pattern. The Optimus Prime figurine comes in a new silver paint scheme that resembles the Godzilla fighting bio-robot ‘Type 3 Kiryu’ (Mechagodzilla) from Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla.

The pricing for these figurines is yet to be revealed but customers can pre-order them starting in Fall 2024. The upcoming toys are set to put their fanbases in a frenzy. In the series, two transformers are looking for their two Kaiju/Godzilla counterparts, which explains the resemblance in the figurines. These toys will only ship in the summer of 2025.

Apart from figurines, each franchise is also working on projects for the big screen as well as OTT. Transformers One is an upcoming animated film that is all set to release on September 20, 2024, in the United States. The movie marks the franchise’s first animated feature film since ‘The Transformers: The Movie’ (1986). Paramount is working on a crossover with Duke, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, and Destroy in Transformers/G.I. Joe.

Meanwhile, in the world of monsters, a third Godzilla x Kong movie is in the works. Apple TV+ has also confirmed a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, along with other spinoffs. Guinness World Records recognizes Godzilla as the longest-continuously-running film franchise. The series originally began in 1954.

Hopefully, we get to see more collaborations between Godzilla and Transformers. The figurines only mark the start of the plenty of potential the series could offer. Perhaps a film where Kaiju is controlled by Decepticons or even a TV show where the Transformers try to eliminate the atomic-breathing monsters. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the franchise!

