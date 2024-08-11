Gundam Seed Freedom Anime To Stream On Netflix From September 2024? Here's What We Know

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED film

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED premiered in theaters in Japan in January 2024 and made over $32 million, becoming the highest-grossing film from the franchise. Ever since its release, the film has been available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Japan. However, Netflix has confirmed that the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED will be available for streaming from September 1, 2024.

The film is a sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed/Destiny anime series. Directed by Mitsuo Fukuda, the film takes place one year after the events of the anime series. Fukuda-san was also the director of the anime series. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED has been in development since 2006 but was delayed due to the failing health of writer Chiaki Morosawa, who passed away in 2016.

The film boasts of recurring as well as new voice actors, many of which are big names in the industry. Sōichirō Hoshi, Rie Tanaka, Akira Ishida, Nanako Mori, Kenichi Suzumura, and Maaya Sakamoto, among others, are part of the film. Here’s a look at the additional cast for the film

Mechanical Design: Kunio Okawara, Kimitoshi Yamane, Kazutaka Miyatake, Junichi Akutsu, Manabu Shintani, Shiba Zen, Takuya Io, Hiroyuki Taiga

Mechanical Animation Director: Satoshi Shigeta

Color Key Artist: Akemi Nagao

Art Directors: Shigemi Ikeda, Yukiko Maruyama

CG Directors: Mitsuhiro Sato, Kensuke Kujida, Tomohiro Fujie

Monitor Works: Azusa Tamura, Jirō Kageyama

Compositing Director of Photography: Takeshi Katsurayama, Shigenori Toyooka

Editing: Yukiko Nojiri

Sound Director: Sadayoshi Fujino

Music: Toshihiko Sahashi

The film takes place in 75 C.E. with the battle still going on. The world government is trying hard to stop the Blue Coosmoos invasion. They establish Compass, a peace monitoring organization, with Lacus Clyne as the first president. The Emerging Countries Foundation also proposes a joint operation with Compass, against the Blue Cosmos headquarters.

Three days after its release, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom sold over 630,000 tickets, earning around $7.20 million. With anticipation building since, fans worldwide were awaiting the OTT release, which is finally here. Stay tuned for more updates on Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom!

