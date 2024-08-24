Hatsune Miku’s Anime Film Confirms 2025 Premiere With Teaser And Visual

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing Film

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) and website for Project Sekai Colorful Stage have confirmed the film adaptation with a new teaser and visual. COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing will be released on January 17, 2025, in Japan, followed by a global release soon.

In the teaser, we can see Hatsune Miku along with other important characters from the game. The film will be based on the Project Sekai Colorful Stage! Feat. Hatsune Miku Rhythm & adventure game. In the teaser, we can see Miku in a new outfit with what appears to be Shibuya in the background. She seems to be a holograph that has glitched out.

Studio P.A. Works will be producing the film with Hiroyuki Hata as the director. Yoko Yonaiyama will be responsible for the script with Yuki Akiyama designing characters. Saki Fujita voices Hatsune Miku while Asami Shimoda voices Kagamine Rin and Kagamine Len. Yu Asakawa plays Megurine Luka and Meiko Haigo voices MEIKO’s role.

Along with the teaser and visual, the staff also revealed the plot for COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing. The film will be based on an original story, which has not been previously included in the game. It will also feature a new Hatsune Miku, who meets the characters from Project Sekai and grows alongside them.

It follows Ichika Hoshino who hears a song by Miku at a music store. She has never heard this Miku before or seen her on TV and as she mentions her name, Miku meets eyes with her, but then she disappears. Later she comes across Miku in her smartphone and she reveals that she wants to reach more people with her voice.

Amazed by Ichika’s street performance, Miku believes she can learn more from her. The two decide to pair up as friends and thus the story begins. With lots of new anime coming in 2025, it will be interesting to see what comes next. Stay tuned for the latest updates on COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing!

