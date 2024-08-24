Oshi No Ko Chapter 159: Will Ruby Hoshino Die? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The B-Komachi live tour has continued its progress toward the final performance on Christmas Day, and during this time, Fuyuko Niino turned down Hikaru Kamiki's plea to turn herself in to the police. As she began to see Ruby Hoshino as a threat to Ai’s idol legacy, the obsessive woman stabbed Ruby on the day of the Christmas performance.

With the last chapter ending in such a cliffhanger, fans have been looking forward to Oshi No Ko Chapter 159 to find out Ruby’s fate and the consequences of Niino’s actions. The manga chapter’s release is two weeks away, so don’t miss it as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 159: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, Oshi No Ko Chapter 159 is set to be released on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to global time zone variations, readers in most countries will receive it a day earlier, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Physical copies of Oshi No Ko Chapter 159 will be released in Weekly Young Jump 2024 #40 on the release date. Digitally, the chapter will be exclusively available on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform, accessible through its website and mobile app.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko, Chapter 159

Advertisement

Oshi No Ko Chapter 159 is expected to pick up from the aftermath of Ruby Hoshino's stabbing. The primary focus will likely be on whether Ruby survives this attack, contrasting her situation with that of her mother, Ai Hoshino.

Unlike Ai, who faced danger alone, Ruby has the support of Aqua and Miyako, which may increase her chances of survival. How they respond to the crisis will be critical to this, including taking Ruby to the hospital and possibly apprehending Niino for her actions.

Given that the event happens on the day of B-Komachi’s last performance, Ruby likely will not be able to perform in Oshi No Ko Chapter 159. However, since Aqua already suspected Niino’s involvement in the murders, it is highly likely that there were preparations made beforehand.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 158 recap

Titled Jewel, Oshi No Ko Chapter 158 begins as B-Komachi performs on stage before their enthusiastic fans, including Fuyuko Niino. The former idol observes Ruby's growth as an idol, and considers her to have surpassed Ai Hoshino.

Advertisement

After the performance, Mem-Cho meets her friend Anemone backstage, while Ruby is surprised to see Akane in Miyazaki, as the group's tour will later take them to Tokyo. Akane explains that she may be too busy to attend the Tokyo performance, which falls on Christmas.

When Ruby jokes about Akane having a new boyfriend, Akane quickly denies it in Oshi No Ko Chapter 158. Ruby then suggests Akane see Kana, but Akane hesitates, admitting that she and Kana do not see eye to eye when it comes to Kana's idol career.

Akane enjoys Kana's performances but can only process them by imagining Kana as an actress playing the role of an idol. Akane acknowledges that this tour marks Kana's final moments as an idol. Ruby and Akane then discuss the challenges of being an idol.

Ruby recognizes that while she excels in this field, the career is often short-lived, and the only way to maintain relevance is by becoming a lasting memory for fans. Oshi No Ko Chapter 158 then shifts to outside the concert area, where Fuyuko Niino is on the phone with Hikaru Kamiki.

Advertisement

He asks her to surrender to the police with him. Niino refuses, believing that their actions, especially the murder of Ryosuke, have irrevocably changed things. Niino ends up blaming Ruby for her troubles. Oshi No Ko Chapter 158 ends as she stabs her on Christmas morning.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ruby’s fate in the Oshi No Ko manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.