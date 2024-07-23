Headhunted to Another World: Salaryman Manga Gets 2025 TV Anime Adaptation

The anime adaptation was announced during the fourth livestream of the 10th Anniversary Memorial Overlap Bunko All-Star Assemble Special event on July 21, 2024. A new website for the series released a promotional video along with a key visual featuring the main characters Dennosuke Uchimura, Ulmandra, and the Demon King.

The series is based on the manga of the same name, written by Benigashira and illustrated by Murmitsu. It began serialization on Overlap’s Comic Gardo manga website in December 2019. As of January 2024, over 350,000 copies of the manga are in circulation. Along with the key visual and teaser, details about the cast and release window were also announced. Here’s everything you need to know about Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Confirms 2025 Release

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! is set to release in 2025, according to the official site and X (formerly known as Twitter) account. While no additional release information has been provided yet, more details are expected in the upcoming weeks. The anime is being produced by Studio Geek Toys and CompTown. Geek Toys, known for Date A Live V and Liar, Liar, is the studio behind this highly anticipated series.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Cast

Michio Fukuda will be directing Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!, with Hiroko Fukuda handling the series composition. Seung-Deok Kim will serve as assistant director, and Ayumi Nishibata will design the characters. Takafumi Wada is composing the music for the series. The studio also released details about the additional staff.

The main characters—Dennosuke, Ulmandra, and Demon King—will be voiced by Yūki Ono, Konomi Kohara, and Akio Otsuka, respectively. Akio Otsuka is a veteran known for roles in Vinland Saga, Hajime no Ippo, and Bleach. Yūki Ono is recognized for his role as Josuke Higashita in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable.

The series follows Dennosuke Uchimura, an ordinary Japanese salaryman who, after an accident, is reincarnated and summoned to another world by the Demon King. He is offered a position as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of the Demon King's army. Stay tuned for more details about Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!

