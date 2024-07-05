Here's Why Wit Studio Is Remaking One Piece; EXPLAINED

Fans were surprised but delighted to find out that Wit Studio is going to remake the phenomenal anime series One Piece into another anime show with better animation with the help of Netflix, which will distribute the anime.

However, the question remained. Why was an anime that has not ended yet being remade again when a popular live-action series by Netflix is already taking the world by storm? Well the co-founder and president of Wit Studio, George Wada opened up about the main goal of this new upcoming anime series called The One Piece.

What did George Wada say about the new One Piece series?

In an interview with RealSount, the president and co-founder of Wit Studio revealed that the main goal behind this new anime series was to attract a new fanbase to the legendary anime. Presently, the One Piece anime has well over 1000 episodes and neither the manga nor the anime is anywhere near finished. It is hard for new anime fans to be attracted to such as huge franchise as it is overwhelming for a lot of people to watch over 1000 episodes.

Wada also said that due to its older 4:3 format, a lot of people do not like watching the first few seasons of the One Piece anime. Even though Toei Animation did a fantastic job with the animation of the series, the fact remains that it started to air 25 years ago. This results in a pretty large gap between the quality of animation in the newer episodes vs the older episodes. A new series means new and old fans alike will get to enjoy One Piece with great animation quality from the get-go.

Advertisement

Both the studio and Eiichiro Oda want to expand the anime

As mentioned before, this new anime series, which will be titled The One Piece will be distributed by Netflix. This will already make sure that the story of One Piece will reach a much bigger audience than before. The new format will also fit the new screens better than the older 4:3 aspect ratio while the younger audience will enjoy the immaculate animation style that the new anime is promising.

Another problem that a lot of fans face while trying to watch the older One Piece anime is the pacing as it has quite a few filler episodes. Even though the number of filler episodes is less than a lot of other titles, they still hamper the pacing of the anime. Some of the episodes also stretch only one or two chapters of the manga, making the pace of the anime much slower, and putting off fans.

Advertisement

According to Wada, Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka behind One Piece, wants his creation to reach a global audience. This was also evident from the success of the new live-action One Piece series available on Netflix. With the second season of the live-action series already on the way, fans are excited about this new anime. As the One Piece manga and anime are both drawing to an end, fans will have many more things to look forward to with these new projects. And since Wit Studio is already known for their great work on shows like Spy X Family, the first seasons of Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and more, the new series is in good hands.

ALSO READ: One Piece' Live-Action Season 2 Begins Production, Reveals Three Key Actors Returning