Hiroyuki Omori, Executive Producer Of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Passes Away

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Hiroyuki Omori, a prominent anime producer at Warner Bros. Japan, has passed away, as announced by the company in an email to Anime News Network on June 16, 2024, without providing further details about his age or cause of death.

Omori began working with Warner Bros. Japan in 2011 and had served as a producer for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime. He was also credited as the music producer for the series.

Warner Bros. Japan has confirmed the death of Hiroyuki Omori, the executive producer behind JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Omori played a crucial role in the anime revival of the series in 2012, which was revived with Hirohiko Araki's approval. Despite no cause of death, fans are paying tribute to Omori, who helped spearhead the anime's return to television in October 2012.

Since 2012, Omori has directed all of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure seasons, including Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Golden Wind. Recently, Stone Ocean was released with David Production. Fans are eagerly awaiting news about Steel Ball Run, but no word has been provided on the adaptation.

He was also a producer for many other anime titles such as Terraformars, Casshern Sins, Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom, Comic Party Revolution, When They Cry – Higurashi, Umineko – When They Cry, Highschool of the Dead, and Hi Score Girl, among other series.

According to production notes released in 2021, Omori was approached by an anime-related company about making a TV anime for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Omori believed it to be a difficult task, considering Hirohiko Araki‘s unique art style which was different from modern trends in character design. He wondered if people who weren’t familiar with JoJo would be able to accept these designs. However, he decided to go ahead with the anime adaptation.

A brief about JoJo's Bizarre Adventures

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure often shortened to JoJo or abbreviated as JJBA, is a shonen and seinen manga written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki, and is the main subject of this wiki project.

The story in JoJo is divided between two continuities. The first continuity includes Parts 1 to 6, detailed in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1986 to 2003, while the second continuity includes Parts 7 to 9, detailed in Seinen magazine Ultra Jump from 2004 to the present.

The plot across these stories is supplied in multi-chapter arcs detailing precarious, melodramatic conflicts between parties defined both by unique supernatural powers, mainly by the versatile Stand phenomenon, and exclusive ambitions, attitudes or moral standards.

These arcs vary in tone, alternating adventure, suspense, mystery, and horror; always through action, and with frequently embedded comedy. Typically, a race emerges among the heroes of a story to intercept a powerful central antagonist.

Many references to modern film, television, fashion, fine art, and popular music are readily identifiable throughout JoJo in many settings and both the characterization and nomenclature of the cast.

Examples of physical, mathematical, and psychological theory, biology, technology, mythology, natural phenomena, historical events, and segments of other artistic work inform the design and functionality of the multitude of unique Stands.

The series occasionally makes fanciful developments upon contemporary scientific theory in the creation of the routes by which certain Stands and other powers exert their influence on nature.

