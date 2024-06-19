JoJoLands Chapter 16 Recap: Jodio Emerge As A Team Leader

Chapter 16 of JoJoLands delves into the enemy Stand, its user, and their objectives. The issue provides a clear understanding of the group's enemy and their objectives. The Lava Rock's powers are also utilized, delivering Jodio and co a significant windfall. The group must eliminate the Stand or its user to save themselves, but are now set to achieve their goals if they survive.

The JoJoLands is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki, and the ninth part of the larger JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, as part of the rebooted continuity depicted in Steel Ball Run (2004–2011) and JoJolion (2011–2021).

Chapter 16 of JoJoLands sees Jodio emerge as a team leader

In JoJoLands chapter 16, Jodio Joestar and co agree that their location couldn't have been leaked and that the Stand was a trap within the Howler land deeds. They claim that the trap will soon be investigated to find out their true identities. Charmingman informs Usagi Aloha’oe that he must stop pursuing the Stand due to his deteriorating health.

The Stand moves slowly and isn't powerful, but being touched by it is fatal. Usagi's eye begins bleeding, and Paco Lovelantes realizes Jodio is working with Dragona Joestar. Jodio realizes that the Stand must follow rules for traveling a target's body, and he asks Dragona to use his Smooth Operators Stand to find the enemy Stand and drag it out of his lungs.

Dragona, unaware of her actions, gives Jodio the signal that she killed a Stand inside her. Jodio uses his November Rain Stand to send a raindrop down Dragona's esophagus, killing the Stand. Usagi's attacking Stand is likely near his brain. Jodio and Paco decide to pursue Usagi, heading to a hospital for an MRI machine to find the Stand in his brain.

They convince Usagi to use his Matte Kudasai Stand to create surveillance footage of themselves at the hospital. The group then returns to the land registry building, where someone inquires about the edited footage of Usagi, Dragona, and Charmingman entering the building.

In JoJoLands chapter 16, Bobby Jean discusses allegations against Howler and their money laundering with a security guard. A girl becomes obsessed with a figurine in the security office, begging the man to buy it. The guard says they aren't sold anymore due to popularity.

The man bribes the guard to buy it, and the girl gets a nosebleed. The man returns to the footage, realizing the trio was never seen leaving. However, footage of the ambulance's arrival shows Charmingman and Dragona carrying a sickly Usagi into their van.

JoJoLands chapter 16 saw the security guard say that he was sure they were in the building since he recognized Usagi as the one who spilled ramen in the lobby. Bobby Jean and the girl with him then deduced that one of the two groups of people and their vehicle was fake, as the girl revealed that her Stand Bags’ Groove was what was attacking Jodio and co. She also confirmed her nosebleed came from Jodio destroying one of her Stands.

Jodio and her friends accidentally went to the ICU instead of the MRI department, where they encountered the receptionist and congressman's father. The congressman had been investigating Howler and wanted to sign off on an investigation due to the poisoning of his daughter.

The aid advised against it, but the congressman's daughter flatlined, causing them to run over and leave behind a tablet. Jodio and co realized the tablet was for an investigation into Howler.

Dragona used Smooth Operators to drag the congressman's fingerprint onto the authenticator on the touch screen, resulting in the investigation order being sent out and setting up Jodio and co to own Howler's land for themselves later.

A brief about the plot of JoJoLands

The story follows Jodio Joestar, a high schooler living with his family in Oahu, Hawaii. His goal is to become incredibly rich via the mechanisms of daily life. Working alongside his older brother Dragona Joestar, Jodio is involved in the criminal world of his state to also ensure his mother's protection.

One day, his school principal and boss Meryl Mei Qi instructs Jodio, Dragona, and their kleptomaniac classmate Paco Laburantes to perform a heist alongside suspicious client Usagi Alohaoe.

The four arrivearrive in Big Island to steal a blue diamond from Japanese manga artist Rohan Kishibe. They break into Rohan's villa and discover a lava rock that attracts valuable items. Jodio incapacitates Rohan and convinces him to let them leave. However, they are attacked by a trio of cats and Charming Man, a Big Island resident, who uses the rock to investigate his brother's disappearance. Charming Man is offered a spot on the team in exchange for knowledge about the rock.

The gang returns to Oahu without incident. Charming Man struggles to investigate his brother's disappearance due to the private property. Meryl Mei reveals the property belongs to Howler, a multi-million-dollar company, and suggests using the lava rock to gain control of the company and its profits.

The group goes to the Hawaii State Registry Office to obtain the deeds of the Howler company. They are eventually victims of a mysterious disease-inducing Stand that infiltrates and punctures bodies, starting with Usagi. One victim, an employee who gave Jodio's group access to the original documents, is revealed to be the daughter of a congressman who is relentlessly pursuing the company.

