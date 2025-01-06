Honey Lemon Soda Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Honey Lemon Soda anime will mainly adapt the manga and is set to be the leading Shoujo comedy of the Winter 2025 season. The series is being animated by J.C. Staff, known for their work in the anime industry.

Prior to this, the manga was adapted into a live-action version in 2021, offering a different interpretation of the story for audiences to enjoy. Don’t miss Honey Lemon Soda Episode 1 as it releases to follow Uka’s journey of love and personal growth, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot, and more.

But first, what is Honey Lemon Soda about?

Honey Lemon Soda follows Uka Ishimori, a shy girl nicknamed “stone” during her middle school years due to her quiet nature. Determined to change, she enrolls at Hamitsu High School, known for its liberal atmosphere.

There, she meets Kai Miura, a classmate with lemon-colored hair and a free-spirited personality. Uka had once encountered Kai before, and his words influenced her choice of high school. As Kai helps Uka navigate her new environment, her confidence grows, and her world gradually transforms as Honey Lemon Soda continues.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 1 is scheduled to air at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, January 9, 2025, marking its debut in the Winter 2025 anime season. The anime will primarily follow Mayu Murata’s manga, though the total episode count has yet to be revealed.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 1 will be broadcast on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for local viewers, while international audiences can watch it on Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

Expected plot in Honey Lemon Soda Episode 1

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 1 will be titled Because I Met You, per the anime’s official website. The episode will follow Uka Ishimori, who, after being scarred by bullying in middle school, starts anew at Hamitsu High School. She is drawn there by her chance encounter with Kai Miura.

Initially struggling to fit in, she bonds with her classmate Ayumi Endo. However, her past resurfaces when her former tormentors, including Reimi, appear. Honey Lemon Soda Episode 1 will establish the series’ vibrant visual style, central relationships, and emotional depth.

For more updates from the Honey Lemon Soda anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.