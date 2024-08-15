How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Manga Returns After 10 Months; Here's All We Know

The manga How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? by Yabako Sandrovich and SAAM, which was on hiatus since October 2023, resumed on August 5. The manga is off hiatus for the first time in 10 months and is back in Japan’s Manga ONE app.

Sandrovich and MAAM launched the ST✰R manga on Shogakukan's Ura Sunday and Manga ONE app in 2016. The 19th compiled book volume was published in September 2023, with the 20th volume set to be released on August 19. Doga Kobo adapted the manga into a television anime, which premiered in July 2019. The manga was first published in Manga ONE in April 2023, followed by the second volume on March 19 and the third volume on August 19.

The manga is probably best known thanks to the anime adaptation, which hit screens back in 2019. It’s also being released in English by Seven Seas, who describe it like this:

"Hibiki is a teenage girl who loves to eat, but when she notices her waistline expanding, she decides to check out the local gym. The gym is full of buff dudes, and Akemi, the student council president?! When Akemi tries to convince Hibiki to take up weight training, Hibiki resists—until she meets pretty boy trainer Machio. Now, Hibiki is willing to do whatever it takes to get fit!"

In 2019, the manga was nominated for the 65th Shogakukan Manga Award for the shōnen category. Gadget Tsūshin listed lines from the opening theme and the training video in their 2019 anime buzzwords list. The anime series was nominated for Best Boy for Naruzo Machio and Best Comedy at the 4th Crunchyroll Anime Awards, but lost to Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, respectively.

How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift is a more adult anime that thrives on fan service and distinctly anime feel-good humor; it may not be to everyone's taste. But, for anyone who has been in the pursuit of bodybuilding or regular fitness, the comedic stylings of How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? are enough to entertain. The central character of the series is gluttonous high schooler Hibiki Sakura. When her expanding waistline begins to concern her, she decides to turn her life around and join a gym, but she must conquer insurmountable and often hilarious odds to stick to her fitness journey.

Shogakukan has compiled its chapters into individual tankōbon volumes. The first volume was published on December 19, 2016. As of September 19, 2023, nineteen volumes have been published. In North America, Seven Seas Entertainment announced the acquisition of the manga for an English release in April 2019. The first volume was published on November 26, 2019

An anime television series adaptation was announced on January 15, 2019.The series was produced by Doga Kobo and directed by Mitsue Yamazaki, with Fumihiko Shimo handling the series composition, Ai Kikuchi designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto composing the music. It aired from July 3 to September 18, 2019 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, and other channels. It ran for 12 episodes.The opening theme is Onegai Muscle, performed by Hibiki Sakura (Fairouz Ai) and Naruzo Machio (Kaito Ishikawa), while the ending theme is Macho A Name?, performed by Machio (Ishikawa).

Funimation had licensed the series outside Asia. Following Sony's acquisition of Crunchyroll, the series was moved to Crunchyroll. Medialink holds the license for the series in Southeast Asia.

