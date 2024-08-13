Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Reveals New Arc in Latest Poster

Spice and Wolf is a Japanese light novel series written by Isuna Hasekura and illustrated by Jū Ayakura. ASCII Media Works has published 24 volumes since February 2006 under their Dengeki Bunko imprint. Spice and Wolf is nearing the final episodes of its reboot anime series, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf. The reboot anime, which celebrates the series' 15th anniversary, features a new arc not seen in the original adaptation.

The anime is a significant departure from the original, which was released decades ago. The new arc will mark a significant change from the first run of the series. Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be tackling the Legend of the Pagan Gods arc beginning with Episode 20 releasing on August 19th in Japan. To celebrate the start of the next arc, the anime has added Lynn as Elsa Schtingheim and Atsushi Abe as Evan Gyoam to the cast for the new episodes.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is in its second half of episodes, airing through Summer 2024. New cast members include Saeko Chiba as Fermi Amarti, Rikiya Koyama as Marc Cole, Kahoru Sasajima as Lant, and Akeno Watanabe as Dian Rubens. Returning mainstays include Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence, Ami Koshimnizu as Holo, and Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt.

Spice and Wolf's story revolves around Kraft Lawrence, a 25-year-old traveling merchant who peddles various goods from town to town to make a living in a stylized, fictional world, with a historical setting with European influences. His main goal in life is to gather enough money to start his own shop, and he already has been traveling for seven years while gaining experience in the trade. One night when stopped at the town of Pasloe, he finds in his wagon a wolf-deity named Holo who is over 600 years old.

She takes the form of a 15-year-old girl, except for a wolf's tail and ears. She introduces herself as the town's goddess of harvest, who has kept it blessed with good harvests of wheat for many years. Holo has experienced increasing isolation and disillusionment at the townpeople's move away from her protection towards their own methods of increasing the harvest.

She is especially hurt at their forgetting of the promise made between her and a farmer when she arrived in the village and their criticism of her as a "fickle god" for needing to replenish the soil with smaller harvests. Because of these changes, she wants to go back to her homeland in the north called Yoitsu; she believes the people have already forsaken her and that she has kept her promise to maintain the good harvests.

Holo also wants to travel to see how the world has changed while she has remained in one place for many years. She manages to bargain her way out of the village by making a deal with Lawrence to take her with him. As they travel, her wisdom helps increase his profits, but at the same time, her true nature draws unwanted attention from the Church.

