Jujutsu Kaisen Ending: Gege Akutami Breaks Silence Over Manga Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially concluded, and its creator, Gege Akutami, has shared his thoughts on the ending. After six years, the popular manga series has wrapped up with its 271st chapter, bringing closure to one of the most successful titles from Shueisha.

Akutami expressed his gratitude to fans in a note, thanking them for their support and promising to continue working on future projects. Jujutsu Kaisen first debuted in 2018, and over time, it became one of the top-selling manga series for Shueisha. The story follows Yuji Itadori, a young boy who finds himself entangled in the world of curses.

Throughout the series, Yuji and his friends face countless challenges, including the tragic loss of their mentor, Gojo. The final chapter gave fans a sense of closure, reuniting Yuji with his friends Megumi and Nobara after many struggles. The reunion felt natural, offering a lighter, more peaceful conclusion for the characters.

In the note published by Shueisha, Akutami addressed the ending and hinted at future projects, asking fans to continue supporting him in his next endeavors. The message was accompanied by a new illustration of Yuji Itadori, showing the protagonist with a smile on his face despite the hardships he has endured. The artwork symbolizes the optimism that Yuji has shown throughout the series, even in the most difficult times.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s success cannot be overstated. It reached a significant milestone with over 100 million copies in circulation, solidifying its place among the highest-selling manga of all time. The series has come a long way since its early days, and Akutami’s career has followed a similar trajectory. After starting as a professional manga artist in 2014, Akutami quickly gained recognition, and Jujutsu Kaisen became his breakthrough hit.

While the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen marks the end of an era for Akutami, it is clear that the creator has more to offer. Although no details have been revealed about his next project, fans are eager to see what Akutami will work on next. For now, the creator is likely to take a well-deserved break, but his note suggests that he is far from done with his career. Fans can expect Akutami to return with new stories in the future.

The final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen was released on September 30, 2024. At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel on the same.

