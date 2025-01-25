I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 3 saw Clover return to the guild after completing their quest, and Yuke officially became their leader. Meanwhile, the Thundering Pikes failed against the Dile Wolves, with Jamie injured and a new recruit quitting after being blamed for the defeat.

At the guild, Clover celebrated while Yuke gained attention for his battle with the Steel Crab. Accepting a C-rank quest, Clover encountered a Zarnag near the Ordan Lakeside Forest, where they worked together and enabled Yuke to launch his Prismatic Missile.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 3 will focus on the conclusion of Clover's battle with the Zarnag, showcasing the party's teamwork and growth under Yuke’s leadership. Details about the Thundering Pikes' struggles are likely to continue, exploring how they cope with their growing inefficiencies without Yuke.

This could hint at further developments regarding their desperation or attempts to seek retribution. Yuke's growing reputation in the Guild may also bring new challenges or conflicts for Clover, potentially testing their bond and abilities as a team.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 3 is set to air at 12:55 am JST on Sunday, January 26, 2024, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series will consist of 24 episodes, released over two consecutive seasons. The episode will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other networks in Japan.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 3 will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu in Japan. Internationally, the series will be available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.