I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I May Be A Guild Receptionist saw Alina face harassment from Slay, who demands access to secret quests. Jade quickly threw him out, then explained to Alina that her hammer is a Dia skill. Alina recalls praying for this power two years ago to avoid overtime.

Seeking revenge, Slay reactivates the Clay Golem, destroying Alina’s home. As the Executioner, she defeats it and nearly kills Slay. Glenn, using time magic, discovers the aftermath and identifies Alina. He summons her to the guild headquarters, proposing a duel to decide her fate, shocking her.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist Episode 3 will see Glenn’s duel with Alina take place. He states the conditions: if Alina loses, she must join Silver Sword; if she wins, the guild will cease its search for the Executioner, and her receptionist position will remain intact.

The duel will be held at the guild’s headquarters training arena, with Alina’s future hanging in the balance. The outcome of this confrontation will determine whether Alina can continue her peaceful life or face drastic changes.

I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 3 will premiere in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Saturday, January 25, 2025. For most international viewers, it will be available on Friday, January 24. The highly anticipated fantasy series will be streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, following its weekly release in Japan.

Crunchyroll has announced plans to produce English and German dubs, with no other language dubs confirmed at this time. I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 3 will also be available for streaming on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel for viewers in South and Southeast Asia.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.