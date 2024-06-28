I'm A Noble On The Brink Of Ruin Unveils Release Window And Main Cast With New PV; Deets

The I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin anime, set to premiere next year, has been teased in a promotional video. The anime is an adaptation of the original fantasy light novel series, written by Nazuna Miki and illustrated by Kabocha. The series has been published by TO Books since February 2020 and has inspired a manga adaptation with Rio Akisaki's illustrations. The main cast has also been revealed in the short video.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin anime's release window

The official staff for the I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin anime released a teaser promotional video on June 27, 2024. The fantasy anime is set to release in January or Winter 2025 and will be available on Anime Hodai and U-NEXT services in Japan. The short video features Liam Hamilton, a lowly peasant who becomes the youngest son of a noble family, and how he navigates his new life.

Aside from the PV, the official staff behind the I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin anime shared the names of the main cast members.

Ayumu Murase as Liam

Tomokazu Sugita as Lardon

Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna

Saori Hayami as Jodie

Saori Hayami, the renowned voice actor, voices Jodi, described as a veteran hunter and a member of Liam Hamilton's party. Haruka Tomatsu plays Asuna's role, a young girl from the Hunters Guild, who also joins Liam's party. More cast members for the series will likely be revealed in the future.Comments from the voice actors have arrived on the official site and X account for the I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin anime, where they revealed their excitement to be part of the anime project.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin's staff and plot

Kenichi Ishikura directs the I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack Studios, with Tatsuya Takahashi handling scripts, Arisa Okehazama as music composer, and Midori Otsuka as character designer.

J-Novel Club describes I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic,

"What’s a guy to do when his life suddenly changes while innocently enjoying a nice, cold drink after work? And I mean really changes. This middle-aged commoner now finds himself in the body of Liam Hamilton, the young son of a noble house teetering on the brink of collapse. Between his fervidly desperate father and his utterly apathetic brothers, the only bright side to his new situation is that Liam can finally try learning magic like he’s always wanted. Little does he know his hobby of choice may be about to turn his life upside-down yet again! Will Liam be able to master the craft of magic? And will it be enough to save him from the shadow looming over his family...?"

The I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin anime is based on Nazuna Miki's light novels. It follows a middle-aged commoner who wakes up in the body of Liam Hamilton, the youngest son of the Hamilton noble family. Unaware of his fate, he learns magic spells and discovers a natural affinity for magic, which turns his life upside down.

