Is an English Version of Land Manga in the Works? Kazumi Yamashita Reveals

Kazumi Yamashita has announced an English release for the manga Land, which was originally serialized in Kodansha's Morning magazine from March 2014 to July 2020. The series concluded with its 11th and final tankōbon volume, released in September 2020.

Land ranked 13th on Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list of the top 20 manga for male readers in 2016 and placed 50th, alongside What Did You Eat Yesterday?, on Da Vinci magazine's 17th annual Book of the Year 2017 list. In December 2019, Brutus magazine included it on their Most Dangerous Manga list for its stimulating and thought-provoking themes. The series won the Grand Prize at the 25th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021.

The story of Land is set in a world where death claims everyone who reaches the age of 50. An, the older of two twin sisters, was offered up for sacrifice in the mountains by her village's priestly officials when she was still a baby. This custom of sending people to the Other World is believed to protect the village by appeasing the gods.

Kazumi Yamashita, born on August 15, 1959, in Otaru, Hokkaido, is a Japanese manga artist. She began her career as a shōjo manga artist, making her professional debut in 1980 with Margaret. Early in her career, she was inspired by the style of Mariko Iwadate. Yamashita is best known for The Life of Genius Professor Yanagizawa, published in the seinen magazine Morning, for which she received the 2003 Kodansha Manga Award for general manga. The main character in this manga is modeled after her father.

