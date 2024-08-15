Queen's Quality Manga Set To Enter Climax Phase In October? Find Out

Queen's Quality is a dark fantasy, supernatural shōjo romance manga written and illustrated by Kyousuke Motomi. It began serialization on July 13, 2015, debuting in the same magazine, Betsucomi, as QQ Sweeper. The September issue of Shogakukan's Betsucomi magazine revealed Kyousuke Motomi's Queen's Quality manga will reach its climax in the October issue on September 13.

The manga is a sequel to Motomi's earlier QQ Sweeper manga, but according to Viz Media, the story can stand alone. Motomi (Dengeki Daisy) began the ongoing series in Shogakukan's Betsucomi magazine in July 2015, shortly after ending QQ Sweeper in the same magazine. Shogakukan shipped the 23rd compiled book volume on July 25. Viz shipped the 18th volume on November 7.

Viz Media publishes the series in English and describes the story: "When the secret of the girl who was sealed is unlocked, her monochrome daily life is transformed into a vivid one. Those two from QQ Sweeper will develop in a new battle, a new stage, and a new love!!"

The story of Queen's Quality follows sixteen-year-old Fumi Nishioka, who is a homeless high school girl suffering from amnesia, often spending her nights in a secret unused room of the school. Despite having no memories, she chooses a positive outlook on life and is determined to find her Prince Charming in the future.

One day, however, she is found by Kyutaro Horikita, an unfriendly second-year student with a talent for cleaning, and is drawn into a mysterious door in the room through her classmate and delinquent Sakaguchi's voice calling for help. The door leads to the Void, a gateway linking thousands of people's minds, one of which is Sakaguchi's. Sakaguchi, who has been plagued by negative emotions that have created a bug infestation in his mind, is cleansed by Kyutaro, who arrives just in time to save Fumi.

The school's chairman, Koichi Horikita, recognises Fumi's talent and decides to invite her in on the secret surrounding Kyutaro. The Horikita family are "Sweepers," people who enter the mind vaults of others to cleanse their souls of bug infestations that are the result of uncontrollable negative emotions. As Fumi undergoes training to become a Sweeper and Kyutaro's partner, she stumbles upon an extraordinary power lying dormant inside her: the "Queen," a rare existence that can allow the bearer to have mind control over others.

However, the Queen's power can be both evil and good, and some people are out to find her and capture her for themselves. Struggling with her training and romantic feelings for Kyutaro, Fumi attempts to search for an answer in her own soul and lost memories.

Continuing from where QQ Sweeper left off, Fumi's then-dormant power, Queen, has begun to grow as well as become strong enough to make her lose her sense of morality.

In contrast to the semi-lighthearted tone of the original manga, the sequel takes a darker turn, fighting with the rules of right and wrong. The bond, as well as the romance between the two leads, also progresses. Both QQ Sweeper and Queen's Quality hold a story that will be sure to engage fans of the darker aspects of fantasy.

