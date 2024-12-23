Ishura Season 2: The Dark Fantasy Series To Return In January 2025; Release Date And More

Ishura, based on Keiso and Kureta's dark fantasy light novel series, is set to continue its tale of powerful demigods and epic battles in its upcoming Season 2. Following the success of the first season, which aired from January to March 2024, the sequel brings new characters, conflicts, and theme songs, so don't miss it.

Keep reading to find out the release date of Ishura Season 2, where to watch it, what to expect from the plot, and other details.

Ishura Season 2: Release date and streaming information

Ishura Season 2 will premiere on January 8, 2025. It will broadcast in Japan and stream globally on Disney+, including its ‘Star’ platform. While the complete broadcast schedule remains undisclosed, the first season aired on 22 networks in Japan, including Tokyo MX, BS Nittele, KBS Kyoto, SUN, Mētele, HTB, RKB, Miyatere, TV Shizuoka, NBC, TUT, Fukui TV, and AT-X.

As with the previous season, Ishura Season 2 will also likely be available on Disney+ and Hulu in the United States and other countries.

Ishura Season 2: Plot overview and new story arcs

Ishura Season 2 will continue in a world still reeling from the death of the Demon King, as powerful beings who once defeated him now vie for dominance. The newly declared Litia Principality will wage a war for independence against the Yellow Capital, triggering a devastating conflict dubbed the ‘New Demon Lord War.’

The clash between nations leads to catastrophic consequences, yet the world remains vulnerable to individuals capable of rewriting its fate. The second season will be adapting the events of Volume 2 of the light novel series Particle Storm in the Realm of Slaughter.

Ishura Season 2 will explore the convergence of unrivaled warriors and schemers as they seek to shape a world on the brink of chaos. Their inevitable confrontation portends a disaster that could obliterate everything.

Ishura Season 2: Cast, staff and theme songs

Returning characters in Ishura Season 2 include Mariya Ise as Kuro the Cautious and Megumi Ogata as Hiroto the Paradox, joined by a robust cast portraying demigods and warriors. Directed by Yuki Ogawa and chief director Takeo Takahashi, the animation is a collaboration between Studio Passione and SANZIGEN, with Kenta Ihara supervising the scripts.

Mayu Maeshima performs the opening theme, ‘True Peak,’ composed by R.O.N., symbolizing strength and grandeur. The ending theme, ‘The IOLITE,’ by Sajo no Hana, conveys resilience amid despair, with lyrics written by the band’s vocalist, Sana.

