The article contains spoilers for Ishura season 1, episode 12!

Based on Keiso’s light novel series of the same name, Ishura, the anime became quite popular when it started to air in January of 2024. The story of the anime begins with the death of the Demon King. But the demi-god-like people called Shuras, who are capable of slaying him, remain roaming on earth. Some of them wander, remaining indifferent to the rest of the world, while the rest want to conquer the planet. The identity of the person who killed the demon king remained a mystery, with the Shuras fighting with each other to attain the title of True Hero. The first season of the show just ended, and people have some questions.

The ending of Ishura season 1

At the beginning of the series, people thought that the ending would reveal the one True Hero who is the mightiest of them all. But fans slowly realized it was much more than that. With a great cast and fantastic plot, the story of Ishura Season 1, Ending Explained: What Happened To Lithia, the anime series, slowly diverted towards the war between Aureatia and Lithia. With a gripping political tale in the making, the ending of Ishura season 1 also marked the ending of New Principality Lithia.

The 12th episode marked the ending of this captivating tale and the war between Lithia and Aureatia. Unfortunately, even with a lot of power in their arsenal, Taren the Punished’s New Principality of Lithia did not last long in front of the power of Aureatia. The city lost almost all of its champions, and even Taren the Punished was killed by Kuze the Passing Disaster, but it was revealed that it was actually his angelic partner Nastique the Quiet Singer, who is also the source of Kuze’s powers, and the real Shura.

It was also revealed that Elea the Red Tag poisoned Lana the Moon Tempest, who died trying to escape from the city. On the other hand, Elea managed to run away from Lithia with Kia the World Word. Hidow the Clamp found the remains of Nihilo the Vortical Stampede and felt bad for her as her only wish in life was to live with humans, which he could not grant. The Aureatian government will take back Lithia under their regime as there is nobody left to ascend the throne. Hargent the Silencer felt terrible about the war as there were too many casualties on both sides.

What will we get to see in Ishura season 2?

A second season of Ishura was announced right after the end of the first one. In the last episode, we also saw Seijuro the Willow Sword, who is usually apathetic towards normal people, much like Dakai the Magpie and only seeks thrill in battles with strong opponents, agree to follow Yuno the Distant Talon as his guide in the new world in exchange for teaching her about his origins.

We also saw Hidown being stopped by Alus the Star Runner while returning with the Cold Star towards Mage City. However, the latter did not want the artifact but instead was interested in learning about the Imperial competition that would decide the True Hero. The second season will probably explore these plot points and grow them more. We might also see the young Queen Sephite and learn more about her, although she is not old enough to become a ruler yet. The new teaser for the second season also focused a lot on the character of Kuuro the Cautious, which means he will be one of the central characters of the upcoming season.

