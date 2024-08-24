Jujutsu Kaisen's Manga Ending Date Sparks Gojo's Return Theories; Here's How

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Ever since the Battle of the Strongest, there has been speculation on whether we will see Gojo Satrou alive in the series. Considering how Gojo is the most popular character from the series, the fandom is begging Mangaka Gege Akutami to bring back the ‘good-looking guy Gojo’, but it's easier said than done.

Jujutsu Kaisen is no stranger to the idea of bringing back dead characters, with the likes of Suguru Geto and Fushiguro Toji as the best examples. With the end date for the manga getting closer, multiple theories of Gojo’s revival are making rounds online. The manga just has 5 more chapters before it concludes in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

The final chapter also coincides with Gojo’s first death anniversary. This gives all the more reason for fans to believe that Gojo Satoru will return. After losing to Sukuna, Gojo is currently in the afterlife. Though his body was split in half, it is currently being possessed by Yuta Okkotsu, and his soul still lingers in the afterlife.

A popular theory suggests that Rika, Yuta’s Cursed Spirit, may be able to use the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) to revive Gojo. This makes sense considering Yuta has possession of his body, so the chances of Gojo being brought back to life are high. RCT takes cursed energy and reverses it into positive energy.

Sukuna is another user who can use the RCT effectively. Perhaps either Yuta or Yuji can force the King of Curses to revive Gojo but the chances of this are slim. Previously, Sukuna removed Yuji’s heart, used his ability to heal as leverage and forced Yuji to make a binding vow with him.

Another theory, and a rather grim one, is a sacrificial revival. These theories are speculative and it all lies in the hands of Gege Akutami as to whether Gojo Satoru will be back or not. Regardless, the sheer impact Gojo has had on the world of Jujutsu Kaisen will go down in history. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Jujutsu Kaisen!

