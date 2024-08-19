Jujutsu Kaisen 0: What Were Gojo's Last Words To Geto? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen's biggest mystery is what Gojo said to Geto in Volume 0 before his death. Gege Akutami, known for enigmas, has not confirmed Gojo's words, and no one involved in the project has revealed what Gojo said. This leaves fans with questions about Gojo's true nature, the true nature of their relationship, and whether Gojo's words will ever be revealed. Akutami vaguely disclosed that Gojo's words were revealed somewhere in JJK Vol. 0, leaving it up to the audience to uncover Gojo's last words.

Gojo and Geto’s relationship

Upon the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, there was limited information about Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's relationship. However, it was evident that they had a close relationship, even after Geto became a criminal. This is significant as calling someone by their first name in Japan signifies a close relationship or kinship. Fans were curious about the history between Gojo and Geto until season two.

JJK's second season revealed the relationship between Gojo and Geto, despite their clashing morals. Geto's level-headedness regulated Gojo's hotheadedness, while Gojo's carefree personality added lightness to Geto's strict world. They shared the burden of being jujutsu sorcerers, but once they separated, Geto succumbed to his darkness. Their dynamic was a blend of ease and affection, allowing them to enjoy their youth.

Once Akutami publicly gave the hint to fans that they needed to search through Volume 0 to find Gojo’s last words, it inspired them to create several theories based on the information they were given. It’s not a secret that Gojo and Geto were best friends: that was discernible from the behavior they exhibited when they interacted with or spoke about each other.

Gojo and Geto's friendship is evident in various media, including JJK's movie, anime, and manga. Gojo refers to Geto as his best friend at the end of Vol. 0, and Geto also confirms this in season two. Fans believe that Gojo's last words to Geto were "You are my best friend, the one and only." However, these are not Gojo's final words to Geto.

Gojo's last words to Geto

Gege Akutami revealed Gojo's words in Vol. 0 of Jujutsu Kaisen, but he didn't confirm Gojo was the speaker. English voice actor Kaiji Tang stated that Gojo's words were localized and translated from Japanese to English to meet local requirements. Akutami concealed Gojo's words well, and the reveal was brilliantly placed.

In JJK’s movie, before Rika and Yuta Okkotsu severely injure Geto, Okkotsu says, “I love you, Rika.” To which Rika replied, “I love, love, love you!” The importance of this sequence will be explained shortly. Another notable detail is that the word love was mentioned four times. The mystery lies in what Gojo said to Geto before he killed him, while this exchange with Rika and Okkotsu took place before Geto was seriously injured.

In season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Mimiko brushes Geto's hair and asks about Gojo, who Geto says is his best friend. Mimiko says "I love you" to Geto four times, using the localized word "大好き" (Daisuke) in Japanese. Gege Akutami intentionally placed and frequency of the phrase to confirm Gojo's last words to Geto were "I love you."

In both the manga and movie, Gojo's words were censored, which is why the sequence in which Rika and Okkotsu say "I love you" is significant. It's an indicator to the audience that the last thing the last thing Gojo said to Geto before he was killed is "I love you" since it is already known that Geto heard Okkotsu and Rika say "I love you" before he was injured: it ties everything together.

There's also a parallel between Mimiko, who was in love with Geto, saying "I love you" to him, and Rika, who was in love with Okkotsu, saying the same phrase to him, which could be another confirmation. Furthermore, it's difficult to ignore that Gojo said the following after Okkotsu was introduced at Jujutsu High in JJK's movie, "This is the boy cursed by Rika-Chan, who just loves him."

Gojo's exaggerated tone and italicized "love" may indicate his last words to Geto, expressing his unconditional love and affection for him even after Geto turned his back. The mutual feelings between them were evident, as Gojo's words moved Geto to tears, but he instinctively hid them with a smile, indicating that Geto was masking his emotions until the end.

Gojo and Geto's mutual affection and genuine connection, despite their different life paths, make their friendship one of Jujutsu Kaisen's most treasured, as their tactful exchanges showcased their deep love and admiration despite adversity, making it a tragically beautiful bond.

