Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 SPOILERS Out: Nobara Returns As Yuji Brings Out Another Black Flash; DEETS

The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Yuji Itadori successfully make contact with his friend, Megumi Fushiguro, an encounter that prompted Megumi to begin resisting the King of Curses. With this newfound support, Yuji began to gain the upper hand in the battle against Ryomen Sukuna.

But just as Yuji started to turn the tide, Sukuna appeared to activate his domain, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for the battle’s outcome. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers have been released, revealing that not only has Sukuna failed to activate his domain, but also the fact that Nobara Kugisaki is alive.

Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming chapter’s events, from Nobara’s return to Yuji’s next devastating strike against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers that have leaked online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 38. The chapter begins with a flashback featuring Yuta Okkotsu and Satoru Gojo during their body swap training. While in Gojo's body, Yuta requests that Gojo hand over the final Sukuna finger so that he can have Rika devour it.

Yuta's plan is to copy Sukuna’s powerful Shrine Cursed Technique using Rika. However, Gojo, who is in Yuta’s body at this time, refuses the request. He explains that the final finger would not provide enough information to effectively analyze the Shrine technique.

Yuta acknowledges Gojo’s decision and then explains the intricate requirements necessary to copy a Cursed Technique (CT) using Rika in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers. He reveals that for Rika to successfully copy a CT, the devoured body part of the subject must be vital, especially when dealing with a strong Cursed Technique.

Yuta emphasizes that if the subject were to regenerate the devoured body part through the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) or modern scientific methods, the body part Rika consumed would become ineffective, rendering it useless in fulfilling the Copy CT requirement.

Yuta gives an example, explaining that the arms he used from Inumaki and Hana were determined to be non-restorable, thus suitable for the Copy CT in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers. In Charles' case, Yuta had to settle for a part of his ribcage, which he assured would heal later.

The flashback also includes a conversation with Mei Mei, who asks Yuta if he was informed about the Resonance between Yuji and Sukuna from Todo. Yuta confirms his knowledge of this and mentions that he was planning to execute a specific plan before their confrontation with Sukuna.

However, the details of this plan were kept minimal when communicated to Yuji, as they were worried the resonance would let the plan leak to Sukuna. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers then shift back to the present, where Sukuna realizes something critical during his battle.

He notices that Yuji is missing an additional finger beyond the ones he tore off to transfer to Megumi Fushiguro. This makes Sukuna understand that Yuta had deceived him by mentioning his own finger, when in fact, Yuta had used one of Yuji’s fingers to Copy the Shrine Cursed Technique, effectively bluffing Sukuna into a false sense of security.

Meanwhile, the scene shifts to Utahime and Gakuganji, who are at the location where Sukuna’s final finger is sealed. Gakuganji inquires whether Sukuna’s finger could be penetrated using a certain technique, referred to as 'THAT' in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers.

Utahime responds by suggesting that through a binding vow that focuses solely on applying the technique’s effect, there might be a possibility. However, Utahime expresses concern, noting that the person needed to perform this task had only awakened half an hour ago.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers then reveal Nobara Kugisaki, with an eye patch covering her left eye, grins widely as she uses her Resonance Cursed Technique on Sukuna’s final finger. This action triggers a violent reaction within Sukuna, causing his entire body to convulse uncontrollably.

Realizing that Nobara's Cursed Technique has hit him, Sukuna starts to panic, knowing that he can no longer open his domain, making him vulnerable to Yuji’s attacks. Upon realizing that Nobara is still alive, Yuji is overwhelmed with emotion.

He tears up as he processes the fact that his friend is not only alive but actively aiding him in the battle against Sukuna. In the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers, Nobara addresses Yuji with a snarky remark, saying, "How's that for OPP, you idiot!!" with reference to Yuji’s return in Chapter 32.

Yuji doesn’t let his emotions stop him, as he strikes Sukuna with a powerful Soul Dismantle attack. This is followed by a knee to Sukuna's face and a punch so forceful that it makes Sukuna vomit. However, Sukuna is far from defeated.

He retaliates with a punch, taunting Yuji by questioning whether he truly believed he could defeat him with a makeshift domain. Sukuna believes that Yuji has surpassed his previous limits, noting that Yuji is no longer healing his injuries using the Reverse Cursed Technique in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers.

He deduces that the energy consumed by maintaining a domain has left Yuji vulnerable and assumes that the battle is nearing its end. Despite Sukuna’s confidence, Yuji surprises him once again by landing a special Divergent Fist attack, which causes a delayed second impact on Sukuna.

The technique catches Sukuna off guard, forcing him to reconsider his earlier assessment of Yuji’s capabilities. Yuji, determined to end the battle in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers, declares his intention to bring an end to the cycle of curses.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 267 spoilers conclude with Yuji delivering a devastating Black Flash attack on Sukuna, the last panels depicting Sukuna’s shocked face from the impact. The editor’s note states that this is the ringing of the bell for the long fight, hinting at the battle’s end.

