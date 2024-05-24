Kagurabachi Chapter 34 Spoilers Out: Chihiro Saves Shiba As Hakuri And Soya Begin Battle; DEETS

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, fans saw the aftermath of Shiba's fierce battle against the Tou members, where his teleportation sorcery proved overwhelming. Amidst the chaos, Hakuri's twin brother, the youngest Tou of the Sazanami family, stepped up to defend the family's tradition.

He acquired Genichi Sojo's legacy, the Datenseki, which grants abilities akin to those of an Enchanted Blade. This newfound power is his weapon in the fight to protect the long-standing Rakuzaichi auction, setting the stage for a powerful confrontation. With Kagurabachi Chapter 34 spoilers now out, fans can find out what happens next in the fight. Keep reading to find out all the spoilers we know.

Kagurabachi Chapter 34 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 34 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Role or Duty, depending on the translation. The chapter begins with a flashback to Hakuri's childhood at age 8, where he, along with his siblings Tenri and Soya, mourns the death of their grandfather at the Sazanami cemetery.

Kyora Sazanami, their father and the new clan head, consoles them and explains the special power inherited from their grandfather, which will eventually be passed on to one of them. This power has been passed down in their clan for over 200 years and is symbolized by a mask, which signifies the bearer as the clan head and manager of the Rakuzaichi's storeroom. Kyora emphasizes that the transfer of this special sorcery skill relies heavily on the strong bond the Sazanamis share.

Returning to the present, the Kagurabachi Chapter 34 spoilers see Hakuri confronting his elder brother, Soya Sazanami, after urging Chihiro to proceed with their plan. Chihiro notices a different aura surrounding Hakuri as he prepares to confront his brother and wonders if Hakuri had a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Tenri goes berserk and attacks Shiba using the power of the Datensenki, swiftly moving and countering Shiba's teleportation sorcery. As Tenri unleashes a barrage of blades in the Kagurabachi Chapter 34 spoilers, Chihiro intervenes by using the ice ability of the Cloud Gouger to freeze Tenri's weapons. He then questions Shiba about Tenri's enhanced abilities.

When Shiba says Tenri “grabbed a rock,” Chihiro realizes it was likely the Datenseki, an item needed to create an Enchanted Blade. He deduces that the Hishaku leader likely provided it as part of the auction's preparations. Chihiro then attempts to reason with Tenri, recognizing that the use of a Datensenki outside of an Enchanted Blade would only kill him.

However, Tenri is resolute in fulfilling his role as the protector of the Rakuzaichi, and Chihiro feels sad as he remembers Hakuri’s words about his brothers and himself. Understanding that Tenri would do whatever it took to gain his father’s affection and ‘complete his duty’ – even if it meant sacrificing his life – Chihiro decides to fight Tenri.

Meanwhile, Hakuri and Soya engage in a tense standoff, both chanting Isou to commence their battle. The Kagurabachi Chapter 34 spoilers end with both brothers ready to fight to the death, both using ‘Isou: Majestic Funeral.’

For more spoilers like this and updates on the battle between brothers in the Kagurabachi manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

