Kagurabachi Chapter 36: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Hakuri has seemingly begun his awakening, and Kagurabachi Chapter 36 is sure to be just as action-packed and heart-wrenching as the last as he finally stands on equal footing with his brother and abuser, Soya. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Kagurabachi Chapter 36: release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 36 premieres at 12 am JST on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #28, as reported by MANGAPlus. Due to global time zone variances, international readers may have access to it as early as June 9, 2024, depending on their location. Keep in mind that the exact release time will also similarly vary.

For eager fans outside Japan, Kagurabachi Chapter 36 will be available digitally for free on various Shueisha platforms, including the MANGAPlus website, Shonen Jump+ App, Viz Media's website, and the MANGAPlus app. Notably, the first and most recent three chapters are freely accessible on most platforms, accessing the complete Kagurabachi series may necessitate a subscription to the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Kagurabachi Chapter 36

In Kagurabachi Chapter 36, fans can expect to witness Hakuri finally fully awakening his Isou, which will intensify his battle against Soya. The fight between the brothers will escalate as Hakuri taps into his newfound power, determined to prove himself and not let go of the memory of the Girl With Icy Skin.

Meanwhile, we may also see a shift in focus to the epic confrontation between Chihiro and Shiba versus Tenri Sazanami. Tenri, risking his life, wields the Datenseki, granting him powers akin to an Enchanted Blade. This glimpse of their fierce battle in Kagurabachi Chapter 36 will be a high-stakes battle as Hakuri could be on his way toward losing both brothers.

Kagurabachi Chapter 35 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 35 is titled Cage and starts with a narration detailing the Sazanami family's meticulous process of handling goods for the Rakuzaichi Auction. This explanation is set in August, during the preparation period for a past auction event.

As the scene shifts, Hakuri Sazanami enters a building and encounters a captive, referred to as the Girl With Icy Skin (GWIS), who refuses to eat her meal. GWIS, resisting her fate, declares she doesn't want to be purchased by anyone. Hakuri, understanding her value to the auction, insists she must eat, emphasizing her status as valuable merchandise.

GWIS, seeking some comfort, requests to eat with others. However, Hakuri denies this due to her ice powers in Kagurabachi Chapter 35. She then asks Hakuri to converse with her during meals, and he reluctantly agrees. During their conversation, Hakuri reveals a finger wound inflicted by his brother, Soya, who often tortures him for amusement.

GWIS sympathetically asks to see Hakuri's hand and uses her ice powers to soothe his wound. She then proposes they escape together, noting their shared status as outcasts. Hakuri, sensing her manipulation, rejects her offer. GWIS laughs and then expresses sympathy for him, promising to teach him about the outside world. Hakuri asserts they are not friends and states his desire to prove his worth to his family by completing his mission.

As days pass, Hakuri's abuse worsens, and GWIS observes his increasing suffering in Kagurabachi Chapter 35. She offers him encouraging advice, attempting to uplift his spirits. Finally, the day arrives for GWIS's transfer to the main storeroom. Hakuri, having gotten closer to her, offers to take her outside for a meal and conversation.

In the present, Soya violently hurls Hakuri into a wall using his sorcery, belittling him further. Returning to the past once more, Hakuri finds GWIS holding a knife to her throat. She expresses her intention to end her life, feeling abandoned and destined to be used as a tool because of her powers.

Ignoring Hakuri's desperate pleas, GWIS takes her life, leaving him devastated and wracked with guilt. Back in the present, Soya attempts to leave, but is hit by the same pliers he once used to torture Hakuri. Kagurabachi Chapter 35 concludes depicting Hakuri as he lies on the ground with energy being emitted from his eyes.

For more updates on the battle between brothers in the Kagurabachi manga, stick with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

