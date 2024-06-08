Kagurabachi Chapter 36 Spoilers OUT: Hakuri Awakens A Power Beyond Isou; Discover The Deets Here

The Kagurabachi Chapter 36 spoilers were recently released online and did not disappoint as Hakuri awakens to a new bloodline power. For fans craving answers on what happens next as they await the official release this week, here's all the information we have about the spoilers for the upcoming chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 36 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 36 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled The Geniuses. The chapter opens with a flashback scene set in a park, where Shiba imparts indispensable information about Spirit Energy to Hakuri and Chihiro in preparation for the upcoming Rakuzaichi auction.

Shiba explains that the path to becoming a sorcerer involves several stages: awakening one's Spirit Energy through rigorous training, circulating it throughout the body, and finally expelling it as sorcery. He emphasizes that the type of sorcery one can wield is determined by genetics, citing Norisaku Madoka, who could make his Spirit Energy explode, as an example.

Shiba advises Hakuri to gradually focus on his sorcery output and become attuned to his innate abilities in the Kagurabachi Chapter 36 spoilers. Given Hakuri's Sazanami lineage, he believes the boy's inherent power must be Isou. Observing Hakuri's physical growth and potential, Shiba encourages him to grasp the feeling and shape of his ability once he senses an output.

In the present, Soya notices the tools he once used to torment Hakuri lying on the ground. Hakuri, meanwhile, senses a power within him beyond Isou. An eerie feeling grips Soya as he recalls a conversation with his father, Kyora Sazanami, who had once told him that he would inherit the Storehouse. However, this inheritance came with a cost: the inability to use Isou.

Kyora explained that only a genius, like the first clan head, could wield both Isou and the Storeroom. The process of creating a pocket dimension is so unusual that it requires a ritual for a Sazanami to inherit or pass on the power, making it a sacred ability. Kyora believed Soya was the ideal successor in the Kagurabachi Chapter 36 spoilers, as Tenri, his other son, excelled only in combat, while Hakuri was seen as a failure.

Hakuri then gets up and is shown with the symbol of the Storehouse in his left eye, just like his father. Soya is stunned, struggling to accept that his younger brother could inherit both Isou and the Storeroom, a feat that confirms Hakuri's genius. Despite his disbelief, Soya corners Hakuri against the wall, holding him by the throat. Though battered and bruised, Hakuri remains standing, determined and resolute.

Hakuri reflects on the words of the Girl With Icy Skin he had cared for, feeling that if he had responded to her despair with hope, she might not have chosen death. He silently apologizes to her in the Kagurabachi Chapter 36 spoilers, vowing to prove that there is hope beyond the cage of their circumstances.

Enraged and desperate, Soya demands to know why Hakuri refuses to fall and die. Hakuri recalls Shiba's teachings about instinctual self-defense and responds that he won't fall because Soya's love — a euphemism for torture — has made him strong. The chapter then reveals that Hakuri had been subconsciously directing most of his Spirit Energy toward maintaining the Storehouse.

Now fully aware of his abilities, he channels all his Spirit Energy into an Isou, unleashing a powerful attack that knocks Soya out, likely killing him. Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira faces off against Tenri Sazanami. Chihiro realizes he can't fend off Tenri's relentless attacks with half-measured techniques. Summoning his full power, he performs a final, blazing Mei attack in the Kagurabachi Chapter 36 spoilers.

Tenri attempts to keep up, but his body eventually succumbs to the strain of holding the Datenseki for too long, causing him to explode. Hakuri arrives at the scene to find his twin brother's lifeless body. After observing Chihiro's distressed state, Hakuri maintains his composure and suggests they head to the door to put an end to the Rakuzaichi auction in the Kagurabachi Chapter 36 spoilers. The last panel depicts Kyora Sanazami with a distressed expression.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the Kagurabachi manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

