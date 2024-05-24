Kagurabachi Chapter 34: The Sazanami Brothers To Face Off Once More; Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Kagurabachi left fans on an epic cliffhanger as Shiba faces off against a strengthened Tenri Sazanami, while Soya and Hakuri face each other once more. As fans wonder who will win in each fight, Kagurabachi Chapter 34 is just around the corner with answers. Don’t miss the release and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Kagurabachi Chapter 34: release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 34 debuts on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #26, according to MANGAPlus. Due to time zone variations, international readers can access it earlier on May 26, 2024, depending on their location.

For eager fans beyond Japan, Kagurabachi Chapter 34 will be digitally available for free on several Shueisha platforms, including MANGAPlus website, Shonen Jump+ App, Viz Media's website, and the MANGAPlus app. Notably, while the initial and recent three chapters are free on most platforms, accessing the entire Kagurabachi series may require a subscription to the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Kagurabachi Chapter 34

In Kagurabachi Chapter 34, fans can expect a fierce face-off between Tenri Sazanami and Shiba. With Tenri wielding powers comparable to those of an Enchanted Blade, courtesy of Genichi Sojo's legacy, he will unleash his new abilities to thwart Shiba's interference in the auction. The clash between them promises to be intense, with both sides unleashing their full strength in a battle of sorcery and skill.

Meanwhile, Kagurabachi Chapter 34 will also likely depict Hakuri's confrontation with his brother, Soya Sazanami. Having learned how to demonstrate Isou, Hakuri will finally have the chance to display his talents. His mastery of Isou may prove to be a pivotal factor in the battle, as he seeks to overcome his elder brother's powerful abilities while fulfilling his own objectives.

Kagurabachi Chapter 33 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 33, titled Defend to the Death, starts with Chihiro and Hakuri hastily making their way toward the location of the emergency exit door, leaving Soya Sazanami and the Hishaku's leader behind. As the two leave, Hiyuki arrives on the scene and confronts the Hishaku's leader.

However, the Hishaku leader says that it is not he but the Sazanamis who will have to sacrifice their lives to safeguard the Rakuzaichi auction. He then immediately uses his teleportation skill and swiftly exits the scene, leaving Hiyuki to face several Sazanami fighters who have arrived to challenge her. Observing Hiyuki's Flame Bone, the Sazanami fighters recognize her affiliation with Kamunabi, prompting them to prepare for battle against the Kamunabi sorcerer.

Kagurabachi Chapter 33 then turns into a flashback scene from an old Rakuzaichi auction, where Kyora Sazanami gathers his two children, Hakuri and his twin brother, Tenri, on stage. Kyora emphasizes the significance of their lineage and implores them to uphold the Sazanami clan's legacy by defending it from intruders.

In the present, Shiba interrogates one of the defeated Tou members, Tenri Sazanami, seeking information on how to access the gate to the Sazanami cemetery. However, Tenri remains obstinate and refuses to divulge any details. Another Tou member offers to tell him instead, and Tenri tells him not to.

As Shiba moves away, Tenri sees an object dropping in front of him from Kyora's sub-dimensional vault. Through a flashback involving the Hishaku's leader and Kyora Sazanami, it is disclosed in Kagurabachi Chapter 33 that the object is the final creation of Genichi Sojo, developed before his demise. Sojo's invention, crafted in his attempt to access the same realm as Kunishige Rokuhira, possesses the capability to momentarily stabilize the Datenseki, granting its user powers akin to an Enchanted Blade.

Upon recalling his father's words about defending the auction till the very end, Tenri seizes the object, causing his Spirit Energy to manifest into a jellyfish-like shape. Shiba discerns that Tenri has acquired abilities reminiscent of an Enchanted Blade.

Elsewhere, Soya Sazanami launches a surprise attack on Chihiro and Hakuri. Chihiro observes his elder brother's different demeanor and realizes he is serious about killing him. As Kagurabachi Chapter 33 concludes, Hakuri assesses the dwindling embers in Chihiro's Cloud Gouger and urges him to proceed ahead while he confronts his elder brother.

For more updates on the Kagurabachi manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

