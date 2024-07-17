Kaiju No. 8 Creator Confirms Manga is Nearing Its Climax; All We Know So Far

The popular manga series Kaiju No. 8 has won the hearts of thousands of people across the globe. Its popularity reached new heights with the release of its anime adaptation by Production I.G. which became the breakout hit of Spring 2024.

After 12 amazing episodes, the first season of the anime finally reached its conclusion. However, with season 2 and two more spin-off movies on the way, Kaiju No. 8’s days on the screen are hardly over. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the original manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, which might be ending soon.

Kaiju No. 8 mangaka hinted at its ending

The sales of the Kaiju No. 8 manga have gone up substantially in the last few months due to the immense success of its anime adaptation. With the release of Kaiju No. 8 volume 13, which came out on July 4, 2024, the manga surpassed 15 million copies in domestic circulation. The author of the manga, Naiya Matsumoto shared his gratitude with Oricon News. Not only did the mangaka thank the readers but also expressed gratitude towards the anime adaptation which helped boost the sales of his manga. He thanked both the readers who had been reading the manga from the beginning and also those who started to read after watching the anime.

However, the mangaka also revealed that the Kaiju No. 8 manga might be coming to an end soon. He said that the story that he is currently writing is slowly reaching its climax, adding that he would continue to pour his all into creating the manga so the fans can continue to support him. This news of the Kaiju No. 8 manga possibly ending soon came as a huge surprise to fans especially given the sudden rise in popularity and also the fact that the manga only has 110 chapters so far. But it seems that the author already has the end of Kafka Hibino’s story planned.

Advertisement

Kaiju No. 8 fans have much to look forward to

Although sad news for the fans, it makes sense for Noaya Matsumoto to draw a conclusion to Kafka Hibino’s story soon because of a few reasons. Firstly, Kafka has already revealed his true nature as a Kaiju to not only his co-workers and friends but also to his childhood friend and superior Mina Ashiro. Mina was supportive of him and he also fulfilled the promise of standing and fighting by her side. More importantly. The intense battle against the Kaiju No. 9 is also nearing its end and Kafka will soon show the move he practiced with the third division vice-captain Soshiro Hoshina. The current arc of the series, known as the Last Wave Arc pretty much feels like a great place to bring the climax.

However, even though the manga might be coming to an end soon, Kaiju No. 8 fans have much to look forward to. Not only is the series coming back with a second season but there are two spin-off movies on the horizon as well. The two films, Kaiju No. 8: B-Side and Kaiju No. 8 Relax will expand much more on the universe of Kafka Hibino and the Kaiju, giving fans a lot of lore to enjoy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111: Kafka To Let The Kaiju Take Control; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More