Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111: Kafka To Let The Kaiju Take Control; Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

As Kafka prepares to harness a familiar yet risky power in the fight against Kaiju No. 9, fans can only wonder what is in store for the protagonist as he bets everything on this move. Don’t miss Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111 for more, and keep reading the find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111 is scheduled to be released at 12:00 am JST on Friday, July 19, 2024, as confirmed by the MANGAPlus website. For most international fans eagerly awaiting the new chapter, it will be available on Thursday morning. The exact time of availability may vary depending on the reader's region and time zone.

Readers can access Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111 through official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Both Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters of the series. However, Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription, granting readers access to the entire series.

What to expect in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111?

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111 will likely continue as Kafka enters his berserk mode once again, a transformation that, despite Kafka's assertion of having one minute of full control, leaves fans anxious about the potential outcomes. Unfortunately, the dire circumstances necessitate this risky move as their only viable chance at defeating Kaiju No. 9.

The chapter will likely begin with a flashback to Kafka's training sessions with Narumi, perhaps even introducing the potential risk of losing control during a real fight with a Kaiju. As the battle restarts, there may be hints or outright confirmation in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 111 that Kafka struggles to maintain control, a possibility that would not be surprising but rather a grim indication of the challenges ahead.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110 is titled ‘Here, they engrave the first step of their promise!!’ Kafka and Mina formally declare the start of their mission to subdue Kaiju No. 9 to their allies. Kafka then tells Mina that they had two undisclosed techniques necessary for their victory. Mina's role is to provide cover as Kafka targets No. 9's core, and they begin executing this plan.

Spectators note an unprecedented side of Mina's combat style, which even No. 9 notices. No. 9 responds with a shock wave using No. 2's powers, but Kafka evades it and charges at him. However, Kafka is hindered by a series of new explosive attacks, leading Mina to explain her observations of numerous Kaiju within No. 9.

Despite their strategies and fighting style having changed, Kafka and Mina are eventually slammed into a wall by one of No. 9's attacks, raising concern among the onlookers about their chances of success. Kafka acknowledges the challenge in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110, but then reveals a secret technique that he developed with Narumi, which even Hoshina is unaware of.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 110 concludes as Kafka calls out and surrenders himself to the Kaiju within, thinking to himself that he has one minute of control to secure their victory. The last scene depicts Kafka in his berserk state, beginning to break free from No. 9’s hold.

