Kaiju No. 8: Where to Start Reading the Manga After Episode 10 of the Anime

This article contains spoilers from the Kaiju No. 8 manga and anime

The 10th episode of Kaiju No. 8 really freaked anime-only fans as the protagonist Kafka Hibino finally told his fellow Kaiju Defense Force members about his Kaiju powers. But then he got arrested, which got fans in a frenzy to find out what happens to the beloved character after this.

People can read Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series to find out what happens to Kafka Hibino after he is arrested. Here is where you should start the manga after episode 10 of the anime.

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 manga after episode 10

If you have already watched episode 10 of the Kaiju No. 8 series, then you can go ahead and start reading the manga from chapter 33. The 10th episode of the series covered the latter half of the manga’s chapter 28, and then the entirety of chapters 29-32. Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 also finished the manga’s Raid on Tachikawa Base Arc, and from chapter 33 onwards, the fans will be able to read the Kaiju No. 8 Captures Arc of the manga.

The Kaiju No. 8 Captured Arc is the fourth overall story arc of the manga, as the first three have already been animated in the series. You will be able to find out what happens after Kafka's arrest and how the plotline gets resolved. However, the 11th episode of the anime is right around the corner as it is set to be released on June 22, 2024, Saturday, which will also let you know a bit about what might happen to Kafka Hibino.

What to expect from the Kaiju No. 8 Captured Arc?

The Kaiju No. 8 Captured Arc focuses on Kafka Hibino who is transferred to the Ariake Maritime Base, which is the base of the First Division, after his capture. But before he is transferred we will see the likes of Mina Ashiro, Reno Ichikawa, and other Third Division members vouch for Kafka despite his Kaiju nature.

However, we will see that the Director General of Kaiju Defence Forces, Isao Shinomiya, who is also Kikoru Shinomiya’s father, be introduced in this arc. He will spar with Kafka and force him to lose control of his body to let the Kaiju out. This will show everyone that the kaiju that entered Kafka’s body is alive in spirit inside of him. However, Kafka will ultimately get control of his body and mind back and ask Isao to keep him in the forces and use him as a weapon. After this, the organization tells Kafka that they will only keep him alive as long as he is useful to them, meaning he would have to keep proving to them his worth.

The Kaiju No. 8 Captured Arc is actually pretty short as it only spans six chapters (From 33 to 39). If people were waiting for a big revelation in this chapter, they would be disappointed as it only acts as the organization officially accepting Kafka as a member even as a Kaiju. However, it sets the stage for the next major arc - the Kaiju Wr=eapon Arc, which features a great battle you can look forward to.

