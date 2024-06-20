Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11: Kafka To Fight The Director General Of The JAKDF; Spoilers From The Manga

Beginning the Kaiju No. 8 Captured Arc, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 will see Kafka imprisoned after his identity was revealed in the last episode. As Mina Ashiro now faces the heartbreaking task of arresting her childhood friend, fans can only wonder what the next episode has in store for Kafka and the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force. For fans unable to contain their excitement and who wish to know what happens next, here’s everything we’ve gleaned from the manga.

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11: Kafka’s Secret Is Out! Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 spoilers

The upcoming episode will be titled Kaiju No. 8 Captured. Given that the previous episode covered Chapters 28 to 32 of the manga, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 will likely cover the next four to five chapters. The episode will likely pick up sometime after Kafka is arrested and led into confinement.

High-ranking members of the Defense Force convene to discuss the issue of Kafka Hibino as Kaiju No. 8. Ideas range from concealing the truth from the public to executing Kafka and using his body as a weapon to leveraging him in his current state. Before a consensus is reached, the Director General of the Defense Force, Isao Shinomiya (Kikoru’s father), orders the Third Division to hand over Kafka.

Kafka restrained in a secure compound amid the rubble of Tachikawa Base, has been monitored for nearly a day. Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina keeps watch over him from a secure room in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11. Captain Mina Ashiro will inform Kafka of his impending transfer to Defense Force headquarters.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Rumored To Be In Works; All We Know So Far

Kafka is escorted outside, and a security squad, including fellow recruits Leno Ichikawa, Kikoru Shinomiya, and Iharu Furuhashi, awaits. As he is loaded into the transport truck, Ichikawa steps forward, expressing his faith in Kafka's return. Mina reassures Kafka that she is gathering testimonies and footage from their colleagues to present a case that Kafka is not just a human but a friend to the Third Division.

A tearful Kafka asks Mina if he can still strive to stand beside her one day, and she assures him that she will always be waiting for him. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 will then shift to a meeting with Mina Ashiro and the remaining Third Division recruits: Leno Ichikawa, Iharu Furuhashi, Aoi Kaguragi, and Haruichi Izumo.

Mina informs them of the Defense Force's plan to temporarily disband the Third Division, redistributing its most promising members to other divisions to enhance inter-divisional cooperation. Despite initial reluctance, the recruits agree, driven by the desire to become stronger and face the escalating threat of Daikaiju with high fortitude levels.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109: Wll this Finally Be The End Of No. 9? Release Date, Where To Read, And More

Meanwhile, Kikoru Shinomiya pleads with her father in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 to reconsider what she believes is a plan to execute Kafka. He dismisses her concerns, showing her an X-ray of Kafka's chest where his heart has been replaced by a kaiju core, equating him to the monster that killed her mother.

Undeterred, Kikoru expresses her hope of still believing in Kafka before leaving. Later, Kafka is released from his restraints and faces Director General Shinomiya and an armed force. Pleading his humanity, Kafka blocks a gunshot from Shinomiya with his transformed arm. Shinomiya, unimpressed, crushes Kafka's chest and collects his blood, asserting that beings capable of such feats cannot be called human.

Kafka insists that he is human, but Shinomiya attacks with increased strength using weapon FS-1002, fashioned from the body of Kaiju No. 2. Kafka's vow not to fully transform is broken as he is forced to partially transform to survive the powerful blows in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10: Hoshina To Lose To No. 10; Release Date, Where To Stream, Plot Spoilers And More

As the battle continues, Kafka struggles against Shinomiya's overwhelming power. Deputy Director Keiji Itami observes that Shinomiya is testing the limits of Kaiju No. 8's power rather than aiming to kill Kafka outright. Kikoru realizes her father might give Kafka a chance to prove his humanity.

However, Kafka's kaiju side begins to take control, fighting aggressively and self-destructively. Kafka fears for his human body's survival and the possibility of killing Shinomiya in front of his daughter. As the kaiju within Kafka gains the upper hand, Kafka's despair grows.

He then recalls Mina's words before he regains control, punching himself in the chest and declaring his identity as Kafka Hibino, not a kaiju. This moment of self-assertion brings him back from the brink, and Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 should end as he halts his attack on Shinomiya.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the Kaiju No. 8 anime, stick with us here on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9: Raid on Tachikawa Base Arc begins; SPOILERS From The Manga