Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11: Kafka’s Secret Is Out! Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The Tachikawa Base has successfully fended off the formidable Kaiju No. 10 and his army of Wyvern-type kaijus, however, this has come at the cost of Kafka revealing his identity as Kaiju No. 8. With his arrest certain, fans can only wonder how Kafka is going to get himself out of this situation now.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 is just around the corner with answers, so don’t miss the episode as it releases. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11: Release date and streaming details

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 will be airing on Saturday, July 22, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release at approximately 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT the same day. Keep in mind that exact times may differ due to time zone variances.

For international viewers, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 will be accessible on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. However, it is important to note that availability may vary by region.

Expected plot of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 will likely see Kafka being taken into custody following his transformation into Kaiju No. 8. The Third Division will face the decision on whether to trust Kafka now that they have found out his identity. On the other hand, the JAKDF higher-ups will debate Kafka's future — whether to treat him as a weapon or as a soldier who can control his kaiju form.

We will likely be introduced to several new characters as well. Meanwhile, the aftermath of the battle will likely force the Third Division to temporarily relocate to other divisions for support and regrouping, as their base has been destroyed. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 will likely explore the evolving dynamics within the team and Kafka's place among them.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10 recap

Titled Secret Revealed, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10 begins with the monstrous new form of No. 10 as it towers over Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina. Nearby, Kafka senses its immense power even in his human form. Determined, Kafka rushes towards the battle. Kaiju No. 10 throws a massive punch, which Hoshina narrowly avoids.

Hoshina counterattacks, slicing open the kaiju's armor-like hide, but his blades prove insufficient against its enormous size. Hoshina's body begins to give out, having exceeded the operational limits of his suit. He realizes he has only a minute of maximum combat power left. Hoshina climbs to gain the high ground before attempting to attack Kaiju No. 10's back.

However, the ensuing battle leads to Hoshina being severely injured in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10. As Hoshina lies motionless in the rubble, he recalls a childhood conversation with his father, who told him to give up his dream of joining the Defense Force. His father tells him that today, guns are effective against the enemy, not blades.

In the present, Hoshina reassures Operator Okonogi that he's still alive. Bleeding and injured, he assesses the battle's status before resuming his fight. A Yoju lands an explosive hit on Hoshina, triggering another memory. An officer once told him to abandon the use of blades against the increasingly powerful kaiju.

Hoshina hits the ground hard in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10, remembering his first meeting with Mina Ashiro. She, unlike others, believed in his skills and invited him to join her force. Resolute to protect the base Mina left in his care, Hoshina lands repeated attacks until Kaiju No. 10 grabs him with its massive hand.

As Kafka nears the battle, he decides to transform. Before he can, he hears Mina's voice over the comms. Hoshina smiles at Kaiju No. 10 and declares victory is near. Mina's blast hits Kaiju No. 10, forcing it to release Hoshina. Mina reloads as the kaiju roars at her, before shooting one more time and locating the core.

Hoshina attempts to limit its mobility, while Kikoru Shinomiya arrives and swings her giant ax at No. 10 but is unable to pierce its hide. Hoshina coordinates with Kikoru, and they manage to disable one of its knees in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10. As Reno Ichikawa and other officers join them, Mina blasts Kaiju No. 10 from behind. Mina fires her final shot, ripping the kaiju apart.

Okonogi declares the Honju defeated, and the officers celebrate briefly before tending to the wounded. Hoshina helps Kikoru up, and Kafka moved to tears, feels proud to be part of the team, aspiring to stand beside Hoshina and Mina one day. As Hoshina plans to take out the remaining Yoju, Mina insists he rest, given his exhaustion.

Suddenly, a strange sound emerges from above. Kaiju No. 10, still alive, has merged hundreds of Yoju to create a bomb in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10, akin to a nuclear explosion. Unable to risk firing at it or evacuating in time, the Defense Force faces a dire situation. Kaiju No. 10’s head taunts Hoshina, declaring their fight a draw.

Kafka rushes forward, transforming. Hoshina, who suspected something was off about Kafka but liked him nonetheless, silently acknowledges the truth. Kafka roars and launches into the air, punching it with all his might. The bomb is knocked away and detonates away from everyone.

As the dust settles, Kafka stands exhausted. His kaiju transformation fades, revealing his human face. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10 concludes as he turns sorrowfully towards Mina, who promptly places him under arrest.

