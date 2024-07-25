Kengan Ashura Season 2B Drops New Trailer: Release Details, Expected Plot & More to Know

Netflix's Kengan Ashura, a battling anime series, first premiered in 2019 with a partnership with Larx Entertainment. The series follows a group of fighters representing corporations' needs and determining which businesses survive mergers and acquisitions. With the second half of the second season set for August 15th, Netflix has released a new trailer and poster to hype fans for the upcoming anime.

Kengan Ashura Season 2B release date and what to expect

Kengan Ashura resurfaced in a crossover event on Netflix, Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura, featuring Ohma Tokita in a 2-D animated style. The crossover revealed the strongest anime brawlers from their respective universes, but the special failed to definitively determine the winner. With both Ashura and Hanma being Netflix fans, it's possible that a future rematch may occur, as both are Netflix darlings. The crossover event showcased the crossover's potential for future rematches.

In a post on X by the anime's official handle, Kengan Ashura recently released an all-new promotional video for season 2 part 2 which is set to release on Netflix on August 15, 2024. The trailer features a new soundtrack by the Japanese music group HEY-SMITH titled Feel My Pain, which will also serve as the opening theme to season 2 part 2. Season 2 part 2 of Kengan Ashura is expected to adapt the final phase of the Kengan Tournament and, as such, the new trailer teases the exciting battles to come in the tournament's finale.

The series was not renewed for a second season until September 2023, with 12 episodes. Season 2 part 2 is set to debut nearly a year later, adapting the manga's story until the end of the tournament. It is expected to be the last season of Kengan Ashura, with no release date for the upcoming installment.

Kengan Ashura fans have expressed concerns about the animation in the first season, particularly the use of CGI. Season 2 part 1 has shown significant improvement in consistency and quality. The new trailer provides a preview of the upcoming installment, with the possibility of even greater improvement than part 1. As the final season, it will feature highly anticipated fights. Fans are advised to catch up on the Kengan Tournament before the final season airs in the coming weeks.

The story of Kengan Ashura

The story of Kengan Ashura follows the Edo period in Japan when gladiator arenas existed in various forms around the world. In these arenas, wealthy business owners and merchants hire gladiators to fight in unarmed combat where the winner takes all, called Kengan matches. Yamashita Kazuo, an average Japanese salaryman for Nogi Group witnesses a street fight in an alley between two mysterious fighters.

One of the fighters, Tokita "Ashura" Ohma is scouted out by the Nogi Group CEO, Nogi Hideki, due to defeating their previous fighter in the street fight. Kazuo is roped into managing Ohma who joins these arenas only to devastate his opponents. His spectacular ability to crush his enemies catches the attention of big business owners, leading to his inclusion in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament under the invitation of Hideki.

This tournament is held by the biggest CEOs in Japan and the winner gets the seat of Kengan Association chairman, a position which holds immense power and prestige. As the tournament unfolds Ohma tests his strength while struggling with his mysterious past coming back to haunt him as Kazuo struggles with managing Ohma and figuring out the true intentions as to why he was invited to this tournament.

