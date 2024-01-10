Kingdom anime: Japan earthquake delays season 5 premiere, here’s the NEW release date

The acclaimed anime Kingdom was set to return to the screen with its season 5 on 7th January 2024 at 12 am. However, due to the tragic Japan earthquake on 1st January, the release of the first episode was delayed by a week. Find out details about the new release date, streaming platforms, and plot of the new season.

When and where can you stream the first episode of Kingdom season 5?

On 1st January 2024, Japan’s Honshu was hit by a massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake that not only caused a lot of damage but also took over 100 lives. Since then most of the channels in Japan have focused on airing only earthquake-related news to help the citizens in need.

The fifth season of Kingdom anime, which was set to air on NHK General on 7th January, 12 am was delayed due to the channel covering earthquake-related news. However, it was announced that the anime will start airing on 13th January when the first episode of the fifth season will come out.

The new episode will be broadcast on NHK in Japan and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for international viewers. The anime will also be releasing one episode per week. You can watch all four seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll.

What will the new season entail?

The Kingdom anime, based on Yasuhisa Hara’s manga of the same name gives a fictionalized account of what is known as the Warring States Period in China. Some of the characters are based on historical figures, but mostly, they tell the story of a war orphan named Xin and all his comrades in arms. Xin wants to become the greatest warrior in China, and also in his efforts, wants to unify all of China for the first time in five centuries.

The fifth season will feature a war between the Zhao and the Qin armies. The new season, much like the fourth season, has been animated together by Studio Signpost and Studio Pierrot with Hisashi Abe again in charge of character design. Some new voice actors have joined the old cast as well. The manga started to be animated in 2012 and other than the anime, it has also produced a live-action film which came out in 2019.

