Kingdom Season 5 Episode 4: Spoilers From the Manga; Release Date, Where to Watch & more

The second day of the battle is to unroll ahead of Shin's Unit. And this is the first time that he will come to know of the Saki Clan, an extension of Kanki's clan. As Kingdom Season 5 Episode 4 lines up with a final release date for the week, here is all you need to know about the next outing, including the spoilers from the manga.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2 will be February 3, 2024. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

The previous episode of Kingdom has covered roughly until chapter 453 of the manga. So, ahead of the murder of one of the Shin Unit's officers, the scene shifts to Shin's POV. Here, his judgment about the situation is that this is the work of a man who never stops believing in his friends and comrades.

Suddenly, Shin receives a message that he needs to get back to his tent. The reason for this is that someone from Kanki's HQ had come to meet them. Turns out, the man was here to inform them of the strategy of the second day at battle. For the day, their strategy was to caption the Central Hill in Earnest. As that happens, this will increase their chances of winning the battle by ninety percent.

Advertisement

After a long discussion, the plan will be locked and the scene will immediately shift to the beginning of the battle. Scenes of the battle will be taking up the rest of the limelight in the episode, as per the manga.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 4: Previous episode recap

The title of Kingdom Season 5 Episode 3 was 'Heiyong at Night.' This episode started with a calamitous turn for Qin's troops on the first day of battle. Kan Ki's officers found themselves taken aback by the enemy's unexpected ingenuity, narrowly avoiding total annihilation. As the sun set, casting shadows in the dense Koku You forest, a heavy night descended upon both Shin and his men and Kyou Kai and her isolated unit.

Amidst the ancient trees, the atmosphere crackled with tension. The flickering campfires mirrored the uncertainty that loomed over the battlefield. Shin's men, grappling with the aftermath of the day's chaos, sought solace in the mysterious whispers of the forest. Simultaneously, Kyou Kai and her unit, isolated from the main force, faced a night fraught with the eerie sounds of the untamed wilderness.

As the moon rose, casting an ethereal glow, both groups braced themselves for the trials that awaited in the heart of Koku You. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: One Piece Unveils New Heroines Light Novel; All We Know So Far