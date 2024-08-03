Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Love Is Indivisible by Twins anime.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins is based on the light novel series written by Shihon Takamura and illustrated by Almic. The manga adaptation, illustrated by Okari, began serialization in ASCII Media Works’ Comic Dengeki Daioh ‘g’ magazine in April 2022. The anime series, created by Studio Roll2, premiered in July 2024.

In Episode 4 of Love Is Indivisible By Twins, Naori confesses her love for Jun, who reciprocates her feelings. However, things become awkward between them toward the end of the episode. The dynamics between Naori and Jun are expected to shift in Episode 5. Here’s what we know about the upcoming episode.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 5 will be released at 11:30 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time) on August 7, 2024. The release time will be different per the viewer’s time zone. Here’s a look at some of the corresponding time zones in which Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 5 will be released.

7:30 AM (PT): August 7, 2024

9:30 AM (CT): August 7, 2024

10:30 AM (ET): August 7, 2024

4:30 PM (CET): August 7, 2024

12:00 AM (AT): August 8, 2024

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 5 will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, KBS, and BS NTV in Japan. For international viewers, the series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

In Episode 4 of Love Is Indivisible By Twins, we see Jun admitting to Naori that he was attracted to her because of their academic rivalry. Rumi is happy to spend some time with Jun but she understands that he would be better off with Naori. The couple then goes on a date while Rumi goes to her basketball tournament, where her team doesn't perform well.

Naori and Jun finally open up to each other while they are riding the Ferris wheel. There is a Marylin Monroe moment as a gust of wind blows up Naori’s skirt, exposing a thong that Jun gets a glance at. The next day, the couple engages in the more intimate moments of a relationship, and Jun refuses to accept the guilt.

Naori believes that since they are not dating, things should be okay. Maybe this is a hint that Naori might ease things with Jun, who is still not over Rumi. This is speculation; after all, Jun might prefer the other twin. Stay tuned for more updates on Love Is Indivisible by Twins!

